From floating UAE villas to breakfast with giraffes: 7 cool summer staycations from Dh99

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 4:13 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 4:14 PM

With summer vacation just around the corner, hotels around the UAE are offering attractive deals and offers for staycations. Some schools begin their summer vacation on June 28, while others will continue classes till July 4. Whether on a budget or looking for an extravagant place to escape the heat, the UAE has something for everyone. Here is a list of staycations to choose from:

1. Budget stay

Premier Inn Middle East launched a four-day Summer Flash Sale on Tuesday, June 25, with room rates starting from just Dh99. These are valid for overnight stays until September 30. The deal offers up to 40 per cent discount on room rates and complimentary breakfast to kids on bed and breakfast bookings. The sale is valid across Premier Inn’s 11 hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha on different days.

Price: Starting from Dh99

2. Get up close with animals

Whether you want to have breakfast with giraffes and parrots or have a dinner party with elephants, the Emirates Park Zoo and Resort is the best place to be. During their stay, guests can also enjoy feeding ostriches, ducks, baby goats and crocodiles.

Price: Starting from Dh545 per night

3. Stay longer, pay less

At the Marriot executive apartments in Jaddaf, the longer you stay, the more the savings. Stay three consecutive nights to get 10 per cent off, four to six nights for 15 per cent off, or seven nights or more for 20 per cent off. This offer is valid for stays before September 15. What is more, children under 12 accompanying a paying adult stay and dine for free. A complimentary shuttle service is available at Dubai's top kids' attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the beach.

Price: Starting from Dh350 for a one-bedroom apartment

4. Luxurious villa stay

Want to enjoy a luxurious cabana stay and enjoy your own private pool? Then head down to Anantara Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah, which has a unique water pool villa overlooking the Arabian Peninsula. A personal chef who will fire up the barbecue grill and a villa host to check on your needs are also at hand.

Price: Starting from Dh8,500 for a two bedroom over water pool villa

5. Splash off in summer

With private beaches, 6 pools and 18 restaurants, the Le Meridien Mina Siyahi has something for everyone to enjoy. But the firm favourite with families is the Jungle Bay Waterpark, with its iconic white and blue hues and a water tipping basket. It has big and small play areas for all ages, including babies. There are also plenty of water sport activities at the beach and an on-site kids club.