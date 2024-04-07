Eid Al Fitr in Dubai: Prizes of up to Dh200,000, shopping deals, staycation offers up for grabs

Photos: Supplied

Shoppers in Dubai have the opportunity to win up to Dh200,000 while doing their Eid purchases. Those who spend Dh200 at participating malls will receive a digital raffle coupon out of which 22 winners will be drawn over three days of Eid to win varying amounts.

The Eidya Digital Raffle Promotion is part of the wide variety of activities organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) to ensure that everyone has a fun and memorable Eid in the emirate.

“We have more than 20 concerts and activities happening across the city,” Suhaila Ghabash, Vice President, Festival Planning & Operations, told Khaleej Times. “We also have fireworks, raffle draws, staycation offers and a lot of unique food offerings. I would ask people to visit as many places they can and enjoy what Dubai has to offer during the Eid break.”

The campaign comes after a highly successful Ramadan in Dubai, which saw several features including the Great Online Sale and Ramadan street food festival. “There was a huge collaboration between the private and public sector to create festivities during Ramadan,” said Suhaila. “This was the biggest edition of Ramadan in Dubai. Now because the holy month is during cooler months we want to make Dubai as a destination to celebrate Ramadan.”

Fireworks and concerts

Spectacular fireworks shows will light up the skies every night of the three days of Eid at 8pm. On the first day of Eid, everyone can enjoy the pyrotechnics at Dubai Festival City Mall and in Hatta. On the second day, the skies at Al Seef will light up in colourful displays. On the third day, there will be Eid fireworks at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR.

Several iconic landmarks and neighbourhoods will light up as part of Eid Reflections. From 8pm to 3am during every day of Eid, visitors and residents can enjoy displays at various parts of the city including Al Seef, Jumeirah Grand Mosque, and Dubai Festival City Mall.

A series of concerts will also take place during the Eid break. Saudi sensation Abdulmajeed Abdullah will perform on April 13 at Coca-Cola arena while Persian singer Dariush will take to the stage at Sheikh Rashid Hall in Dubai World Trade Centre on April 10. Legendary musical fiesta Elrow XXL is returning to Dubai on April 13 at Media City Amphitheatre with Australian music producer, Fisher as the headliner. For Filipino music fans, two of their most popular performers will be in town. On April 14, Coca-Cola Arena will welcome The Fridge presents Sarah Geronimo x Bambo.

Family fun

It will be the perfect time for families to gather together at Global Village, where they can explore the Eid Wonder Souk. Musical fireworks displays will light the skies daily at 9pm and more than 200 cultural and entertainment performances will take place across the park during the celebrations.

For the sport lovers, the Community Run will take place on April 14 at the Ripe Market with three routes of 2.5km, 5km or 10km to choose from. Adventure lovers can also check out Hatta Wadi Hub, where they can take part in activities including archery, zip lining and kayaking.

Expo City Dubai’s mosque will host early morning Eid Prayers, and many popular Hai Ramadan activities will continue.

Staycation and Brunch deals

With a long break on the cards, staycations have become incredibly popular. At H Dubai, kids under the age of 12 can stay and eat for free from April 9- 19. At Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, families can enjoy staycation rates starting from Dh 580, which includes kids club access and entry to the on-site water park, 25 per cent off food and drinks and late check-out.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina is offering a family Eid staycation, with overnight rates starting at Dh1,000 including dinner for a family of four, late check-out, and 25 per cent off food and drinks.

At the Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai by Mourouj Gloria, guests can enjoy a lavish Eid brunch on the second day of the celebrations. Apart from savoring authentic Arabic flavours, they can enjoy swimming pool access until 7pm.

