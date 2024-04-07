Eid Al Fitr 2024 in Dubai: 7 locations announced for cannons

Whether you were charged for a game downloaded by a toddler or a free trial you forgot to cancel, you can get your money back
The Dubai Police have announced the locations of Eid Al Fitr cannons this year. The cannons will fire twice to announce the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.
Locations of the Eid cannons:
According to tradition, the cannon is fired twice to announce the start of Ramadan, and once every day to announce iftar. It also fired twice in a row to announce Eid Al Fitr, and twice again on the morning of the festival.
Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, said that the iftar or Eid cannon is considered a revival of local customs and traditions, and part of our adherence to the authentic social heritage that has been deeply rooted in the memory and conscience of Emirati society, as the cannon is a tradition that the people of the Emirates and residents of the country have become accustomed to.
