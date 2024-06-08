Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE announces public sector holidays

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 5:35 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 5:49 PM

The Federal Authority of Human Resources has announced that the dates of the Eid Al Adha holiday for the public sector will be from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday June 18.

The Islamic holiday officially falls on Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12, as per the Hijri calendar.

The crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 7.

On Thursday, authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that the crescent Moon was spotted, indicating that the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah begins on June 7.