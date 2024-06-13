Photo: File

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 1:02 AM

Most public parking areas will be free in Ajman, from June 16 to 18 in observance of Eid Al Adha holidays, authorities have announced.

It does not however apply to spaces that are subject to fees, the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department said.

Earlier, Sharjah authorities had also announced that public parking areas will be free from June 16 to 18. The Sharjah Municipality had added that this, however, doesn't apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are identified by the blue signs.

Dubai announced its free parking hours and revised Metro and Tram timings.

For both the public and private sectors in the UAE, the Eid Al Adha holidays will be from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday June 18.

Public sector employees in Sharjah are set to enjoy a 5-day holiday, courtesy of their 4-day workweek. Meanwhile, their counterparts across the country will relish a 4.5-day break, with Friday designated as a half-day.

Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, falls on June 15 — while the three-day Eid Al Adha holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12) will officially be marked on June 16 to 18. Thus, the break is four days long.