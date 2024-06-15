Eid Al Adha 2024: Dubai announces 7 cannon-firing locations

A guide on the documents, procedures, and conditions to note for individuals, when travelling with a pet
Cannons will be fired to mark the start of the Festival of Sacrifice at seven locations in Dubai, the police announced on Saturday.
"All arrangements had been made to announce Eid Al Adha by firing the cannons at the chosen sites," said Lt-Col Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, commander of the cannon team.
Here's where you can catch the cannons — which will be fired around 5.45am, after the Eid prayers:
Cannon-firing is a significant part of the UAE's heritage. During the holy month of Ramadan, the cannon is fired to signal Iftar. For Eid Al Adha, as well as Eid Al Fitr, it is done to announce the start of the festival.
"[It's a practice] deeply rooted in the community's memory," said Lt-Col Al Tamimi.
