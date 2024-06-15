Eid Al Adha 2024: Dubai announces 7 cannon-firing locations

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM Last updated: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM

Cannons will be fired to mark the start of the Festival of Sacrifice at seven locations in Dubai, the police announced on Saturday.

"All arrangements had been made to announce Eid Al Adha by firing the cannons at the chosen sites," said Lt-Col Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, commander of the cannon team.

Here's where you can catch the cannons — which will be fired around 5.45am, after the Eid prayers: