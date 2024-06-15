E-Paper

Eid Al Adha 2024: Dubai announces 7 cannon-firing locations

The cannons will be fired around 5.45am, after the Eid prayers

A Staff Reporter
File photo used for illustrative purposes
Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM

Last updated: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM

Cannons will be fired to mark the start of the Festival of Sacrifice at seven locations in Dubai, the police announced on Saturday.

"All arrangements had been made to announce Eid Al Adha by firing the cannons at the chosen sites," said Lt-Col Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, commander of the cannon team.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here's where you can catch the cannons — which will be fired around 5.45am, after the Eid prayers:


  • Za'abeel Grand Mosque in Za'abeel
  • Eid prayer grounds in Umm Suqeim
  • Nad Al Hamar
  • Al Barsha
  • Nad Al Sheba
  • Al Baraha
  • Hatta

Cannon-firing is a significant part of the UAE's heritage. During the holy month of Ramadan, the cannon is fired to signal Iftar. For Eid Al Adha, as well as Eid Al Fitr, it is done to announce the start of the festival.

"[It's a practice] deeply rooted in the community's memory," said Lt-Col Al Tamimi.



