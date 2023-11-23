Dubai announces 3-day National Day weekend for government employees

Besides the highly anticipated Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, a host of new events, including the world's largest HIIT class and a skypool triathlon, are lined up for this year's DFC
Dubai Media Office has announced the official holidays for government sector employees for this UAE National Day.
According to a tweet by the authority, the holidays will begin on Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023.
Public sector employees will return to work on Tuesday, December 5. Remote work will take place on December 1, except for jobs that require in-office presence.
ALSO READ:
Besides the highly anticipated Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, a host of new events, including the world's largest HIIT class and a skypool triathlon, are lined up for this year's DFC
Optimism is a journey, and with practice it becomes a powerful force that illuminates even the darkest paths
Recognising the signs of office burnout is the first step towards reclaiming a sense of balance and well-being
Here's a guide to reserving a campsite and the rules that campers must follow
The goal is not just to teach them to read but to instil in them a love for reading that will accompany them into adulthood
From ancient memory palaces to modern spaced repetition techniques, the toolkit for memory enhancement is diverse and adaptable
Corner walls, often overlooked, can be transformed into captivating focal points with the right decorating techniques
Kiani's 14-peak quest is a captivating journey that continues to attract the imagination of people worldwide