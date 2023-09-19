4-day weekend in UAE: Sharjah announces official holiday for Prophet's birthday

Tired of getting spammed via SMS and over the phone? It takes only a few taps to put an end to all of it
The Sharjah government has announced the official holiday dates to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Public sector employees will get a paid holiday from Thursday, September 28.
Since Sharjah government employees get 3-day weekend off (from Friday to Sunday), the holiday translates into a four-day weekend for them. Employees will resume work from Monday, October 2.
Federal government employees and private sector employees in the rest of the UAE will get a day off on Friday, September 29. This would be the last long weekend in the UAE, as the National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.
