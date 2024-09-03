UAE flights: Unaccompanied minor services by airlines; fees, rules explained

You won't have to worry about any extra costs with this service since it's completely free of charge
Due to parents' busy schedules and distant family connections, children travelling alone are on the rise. Emirates and Etihad Airways in UAE have rolled out special services to ensure these young passengers are safe and comfortable while flying. However, the experience can be nerve-wracking for both children and parents.
This article will attempt to iron out your concerns and address any questions about procedures involving unaccompanied minors flying solo, including age restrictions, baggage allowances, and connecting flights. We will also look into the measures airlines take to ensure a smooth journey and which UAE airlines offer this service.
The Dubai-based airline provides the unaccompanied minors service for children aged between 5 and 11 who are flying alone. Children over 12 can fly alone without the service, however, parents will have to make a special request for the service for solo travellers aged between 12 and 15.
To fly alone, children aged 5 to 11 years old must travel on an adult fare and will receive the unaccompanied minor service. Children over 12 always fly on an adult fare and can travel alone without the service. However, parents can book the service for children aged 12 to 15 for a fee of $50 for each leg of the journey.
When parents and guardians bring their young flyer to Dubai International Airport (DXB), they can go directly to the unaccompanied minors lounge near the check‑in area. The parent or guardian dropping off the child will need to provide proof of identification, and the guardian will also be asked to sign a permission form.
A specialist member from Emirates will meet the child and help them at security and immigration, before meeting the cabin crew at the aircraft door. Families and young flyers always board the plane first. When your child lands, a team member will be at the aircraft door to welcome them.
Key points parents and guardians:
The maximum connection time allowed is 4 hours if the child is connecting to another airline. Meanwhile it is 8 hours connection time if transferring to another Emirates flight at Dubai International (DXB). Any connection time above 8 hours requires Emirates' approval.
However, young passengers cannot stay overnight at connecting airports unless an adult guardian is present to meet and care for them at the transit point, which is also subject to approval.
Children who need special assistance or who need specific care must be accompanied by a fare-paying guardian who is 16 years old or over.
A legal parent or guardian must complete and sign a Declaration of Indemnity form before the child can fly, available at Emirates Airport Offices.
The child’s parent or guardian must remain at the airport until the flight departs. They must also provide identification when escorting the child at departure or collecting them at the destination. The child’s passport will be held by the airline for the duration of the service.
The Abu Dhabi-based airline provides unaccompanied minor service for children aged 5 to 17 who are flying out on an Etihad-operated flight only. The service is mandatory for children flying alone between the ages of 5 and 11. The child must be booked on an adult ticket, and the unaccompanied minor service is complimentary.
Meanwhile, children aged 12 to 17 can travel on their adult ticket, though parents may prefer to pay to use the service. This costs $100 each way on direct flights or $150 each way for journeys which involve connecting flights.
How to book?
Book your child's flight ticket and make a note of the booking reference number. Follow the steps below to request the unaccompanied minor service:
Ensure to do all this at least 24 hours before your child's flight, as you may be charged if you request the service at the airport.
Etihad team member will guide the child through immigration, baggage claims and customs. Someone will stay with the child until they board. They will also meet the child at arrivals at the scheduled time of their flight – receiving guardian will need to show ID.
The Etihad cabin crew will ensure the child has a safe and comfortable flight. With E-BOX and an activity pack, there's plenty to keep them entertained. Your child will need to bring their own phone or tablet to watch E-BOX on A320 or A321 aircraft.
Children under the age of five are not permitted to use the unaccompanied minor service. They must travel with a parent or guardian at all times. Authorised by the child's parents, the guardian must be 18 years or older and travel in the same cabin as the parents.
Preparation before the child flies alone
Before the departure for the airport, ensure that your child has all of the required documentation to fly, including their passport, visa and health documents. Make sure you also have a printed copy of the completed unaccompanied minor form.
The child must be at the airport and checked in at least two hours before their flight. Parents must stay at the airport until the child's flight has departed.
Connecting flight
The child can still use the service as long as Etihad Airways operates the connecting flight. While they are transferring to another Etihad flight, the child will be met and accompanied to the lounge in Abu Dhabi.
Baggage allowance, seat
As the child is travelling on an adult fare, their baggage allowance will be as per the standard baggage policy. Parents can also reserve their child's seat any time after booking tickets up to one hour before they fly. Otherwise, the airline will automatically allocate a seat for free.
