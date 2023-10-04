UAE: Filipina expat wins dream car for second time in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Retailers in the country have said that the popularity of jewellery, bars and coins continues unabated
Sharon Francisco Cabello, a Filipina expat, has got lucky for the second time with Big Ticket’s Dream Car draw. The long-time Abu Dhabi resident took home a brand-new Jeep Rubicon with her ticket number 013280, bought for Dh150. She also won a BMW in August.
An excited Sharon said she will continue trying her luck and hopes to pocket the grand cash prize one day. “I have been a resident since 2004 and won a BMW last August. I am very happy,” Sharon told Khaleej Times.
Since 2017, Sharon has been purchasing Big Ticket raffle and Dream Car tickets with five family members.
“The first time I won, we sold the car for more than Dh300,000. I used my portion of the winnings to build my home in the Philippines. The rest of the cash earnings were distributed among my family members,” said Sharon, who works as a procurement assistant at a hedge company. And she plans to sell her latest prize, too: the Jeep Rubicon.
“This time, I will be using the cash I make from selling the car for my son’s education and to invest in a new business opportunity,” said Sharon, who lives in the Capital with her husband and son.
