UAE family visa: How a single mother can sponsor child in Dubai

The UAE's residency law allows both fathers and mothers to sponsor family visas, giving either parent the equal opportunity to support their children's residency status. In case of a change in marital status, a divorced or single mother can also sponsor her children's visas, provided she meets certain eligibility criteria, including having valid employment and a residency visa.

A single mother can sponsor her children if they are employed and hold a valid residency visa. She must meet the minimum salary requirement set by the UAE government of Dh4,000 per month or Dh3,500 if the employer provides accommodation.

Some key documents are required if you are a single mother wanting to sponsor your child. This article will serve as a guide for you to navigate the paperwork and sail through the process. To know how to sponsor parents, click here.

Documents required

Application form: Fill out the form online or through a registered typing office. For each family member, an Emirates ID application form must be submitted along with the residency visa application.

Passport copies: Submit everyone's passport copies, including yours and your children.

Emirates ID: Mother needs to provide a copy of her UAE resident ID card (Emirates ID).

Medical clearance: Medical clearance certificate for children above 18 years.

Salary statement: Salary certificate from the employer stating the mother's monthly salary.

Bank statement: If you have bank account statements, it's a good idea to include them.

Tenancy contract: It is recommended that proof of accommodation be provided with the rental agreement. It must be attested through the Ejari online Real Estate Regulatory Authority (rera) system.

When a mother is seeking to sponsor her child in the UAE after a divorce, the following documents are required:

Child custody verdict: The official court decision regarding child custody must be provided. This decision should clearly state that the mother has custody of the child. It should be issued by the relevant court in the country where the divorce took place.

Attestation by UAE Embassy: The UAE Embassy or Consulate in the country where the divorce was finalised should attest to the custody verdict. This step confirms that the document is authentic and has been legally recognised.

Attestation by MoFA in the UAE: After attestation by the UAE Embassy, the document must be further attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE to ensure it is officially recognised within the country.

Translation into Arabic: The custody verdict and all supporting documents must be translated into Arabic. The translation should be done by a certified translator, as the UAE authorities require documents to be submitted in Arabic.

It is recommended that the mother obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from her ex-husband stating that he is granting his consent to sponsor your children in the UAE to be on the safe side. In the event your ex-husband disagrees, he may apply for a travel ban for the children.

Here's a breakdown of the documents you may need to provide as a single mother:

Custody verdict from court: If a court has granted you custody of your child, you can submit the official court decision or verdict. This should clearly state that you have custody of your child.

Certificate from local authority: In some cases, a certificate from the local authority in your home country (such as a government office or child welfare agency) may suffice to prove that you have custody or legal guardianship over your child. This certificate should confirm that you're the sole custodian or legal guardian.

Affidavit from your consulate: You may also submit an affidavit from your home country’s consulate or embassy in the UAE, affirming your legal guardianship and your right to sponsor your child.

Attestation Requirements: If the documents are issued in your home country, they must be attested by the UAE Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in the UAE.

Translation into Arabic: If they are in another language, all documents must be translated into Arabic by a certified translation service.

A Dh2,500 security deposit must be submitted for each child. According to Amer Centre, an authorised visa and immigration service provider, this amount is refundable after the visa is cancelled.

NOC from biological father

Whether an NOC from the biological father is required in the case of a single mother sponsoring her child depends on certain circumstances. Here are the main scenarios:

If the father is not present or involved in the child’s life, an NOC from the biological father is generally not required. In such cases, the mother can usually proceed with the sponsorship process without needing any consent from the father.

If the child is born out of wedlock, the mother may still be able to sponsor the child, but the birth certificate must clearly state the mother as the sole guardian. Additional documentation to confirm the child's legal status and guardianship might be required.

If the biological father is present is alive and living in the UAE, an NOC from the father may be required. This is especially the case if the father has legal guardianship rights or if the parents were married at the time of the child's birth.

Even if the father is not actively involved in the child's life, his legal rights (in the case of marriage) could still require his consent for the child to live in the UAE.

How to apply for visa in Dubai

Submit application

The application is submitted to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) or the respective immigration office in the emirate where you reside. You can either submit the documents in person or, in some cases, online, depending on the emirate's rules. Applicants can also visit the nearest Amer Centre or typing centres to apply for a residence permit. Medical fitness test A medical fitness test is required if the child is 18 years and above. The fitness tests includes blood tests and a chest X-ray to check for any contagious diseases (like tuberculosis). The medical test can be done at any of the approved clinics or hospitals. Emirates ID Once the residency visa is approved, your children will need to apply for an Emirates ID, which is mandatory in the UAE. They are required to submit their biometric data, such as fingerprints and a photograph. Residence visa issuance Once the visa is approved and stamped, your children will officially be a resident of the UAE, sponsored by you. How much is the visa fee? Once the residency permit application is submitted, you will be required to pay the visa processing fees. The family visa fees in the UAE can vary depending on the emirate and the type of visa. For Dubai, according to the GDRFA website, the fees for a family visa are typically as follows: Residence permit fee: Dh200

Knowledge fee: Dh10

Innovation fee: Dh10

Fee inside the country: Dh500

Delivery: Dh20 Note: The issuance fee increases by Dh100 annually whenever the residency is over two years. According to ICP website: Application fees: Dh100

Issuance fees: Dh100 for each year

eChannel services fee: Dh100 It's advisable to cross-check with the GDRFA, the ICP, or the relevant immigration authorities in the emirate where the mother resides, as requirements can vary depending on specific circumstances. They may also provide necessary guidance as per specific circumstances.