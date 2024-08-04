UAE: Domestic worker ran away? How to file absconding report online

UAE residents warned against 'oversharing' online: 7 things hackers can steal from photos
Hiring domestic workers has become an increasingly common practice in the country as families manage work and home together.
So, in order to streamline the process and simplify the often costly affair, the UAE, in 2022, issued a decree that allows private recruitment offices to offer domestic workers on hire, provided they obtain a license after meeting certain conditions.
When hiring a domestic worker in the country, residents are required to go through approved recruitment agencies for the process. They must avoid dealing with unauthorised centres that offer domestic-help services.
Yet, if the domestic worker runs away, the employer can file a report online.
The process is fairly simple and has been detailed below:
Please note: This process is for all Emirates except Dubai. For Dubai, the resident must go through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).
