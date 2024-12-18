UAE: Dh20,000 fine, jail for these 5 number plate violations in Ras Al Khaimah

Earlier this year, authorities announced a list of violations that could get violators' vehicles impounded
File photo
The UAE has implemented strict traffic laws federally, however, each emirate also has its own laws. While these regulations may differ slightly between emirates, they have equally tough penalties.
Motorists in Ras Al Khaimah have been told to keep some possible violations in mind that could land them in hot water. These violations, whether committed individually or in conjunction with another, can award penalties including jail time and a fine of at least Dh20,000.
Take a look at the violations, below:
1. Manufacturing or imitating a licence plate, or using a manufactured or imitated licence plate.
2. Defacing, altering or obliterating licence plate information, while it is being used.
3. Allowing someone to use a licence plate knowing that it has been obliterated, defaced or altered.
4. Transferring a licence plate from one vehicle to another without obtaining necessary approvals from the Licensing Authority.
5. Installing a licence plate, or assisting or facilitating its installation, in violation of the provisions of this Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations.
Earlier this year, authorities announced a list of violations that could get violators' vehicles impounded. These instances were put up on Instagram by the authority, with the caption 'Executive Council Resolution No. (2) of 2024 regarding some cases of vehicle seizure'.
