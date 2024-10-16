UAE: Camping in the desert? What to do if you see snakes, scorpions

Camping in the UAE desert offers a magical experience. The landscape is a striking mix of extremes — hot and cold, beautiful and barren. The other-worldly landscapes, unique wildlife, and stunning night skies can be mesmerising. However, the desert can also present a unique set of risks for hikers and campers.

While enjoying the serene landscape, it's important to remember the chance of encountering venomous snakes, scorpions, or spiders. These creatures are not confined to the wilderness; they can also find their way into gardens and backyards, often hiding in shaded spots like leaf piles and dense vegetation.

While it's natural to be cautious around snakes, there's no need for undue fear. Snakes are generally reclusive and prefer to avoid human interaction.

What should you do if you encounter these creatures, especially snakes? Here’s a quick guide to stay safe:

Stay calm: Do not panic. Most snakes prefer to avoid humans and will not attack unless provoked. It is important to remain calm and slowly back away from the snake.

Back away slowly: If you spot a snake, back away slowly and give it space to escape. Do not attempt to touch or catch it.

Keep a safe distance: If you can, observe the snake from a safe distance to identify whether it’s venomous or non-venomous. The best course of action is to allow the snake to move away on its own. If the snake is in danger or poses a risk to the public, you should call the municipality to relocate it to a safer area.

Keep pets away: Ensure pets are leashed and kept at a safe distance.

Preventive measures: Keep your campsite clean. Ensuring homes and gardens are free of debris and food waste can also help deter snakes.

Trim shrubs and tall grass

Eliminate rodents, food scraps, and exposed garbage that may attract snakes

Seal any cracks or openings in walls and doors

Check shaded areas before approaching

Use snake traps if you live in high-risk areas

To minimise the risk of snake encounters, community members should avoid walking through tall grass or rocky areas without proper footwear, stay alert when outdoors, and refrain from disturbing snakes if they see them.

Snakebite incidents are relatively rare in the UAE.

If bitten by a snake:

In the event of a snakebite, the priority is to seek immediate medical attention.

Stay calm and limit movement.

Avoid applying ice, tourniquets, or sucking/cutting the wound, as these measures can cause further harm.

Taking a clear photo of the snake from a safe distance will assist medical teams in identifying the species of the snake and choosing the right treatment for that specific species.

Types of snakes in the UAE

Learning to identify local snake species, understanding their behaviour, and knowing what to do in case of an encounter can greatly reduce the risks.

Venomous snakes

Arabian sand viper: Common in desert areas, known for its distinctive patterns.

Arabian horned viper: Recognisable by its prominent horns; it's also found in mountainous regions.

Saw-scaled viper: Found in the higher-rainfall areas in the UAE, typically in sandy and gravelly habitats. Its habitat extends from north of Abu Dhabi up to Ras Al Khaimah and along a narrow strip on the east coast, making it more common in areas with suitable terrain and moisture.

Black desert cobra: A highly venomous snake that can be found in various habitats.

Arabian horned viper

Non-venomous snakes

Arabian rat snake: Commonly found in urban areas; it's harmless and helps control rodent populations.