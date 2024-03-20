UAE: Bought app by mistake? How to get refund from Apple, Google Play in 24 hours

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 12:35 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 12:36 PM

Have you ever tried an app for free ̦— but ended up paying hundreds in dirhams because you forgot to cancel the trial?

All of a sudden, you're subscribed to a 'how to lose weight in 10 days' app for one full year when you were really just curious and wanted only the free three-day trial.

It could be a parent's nightmare, too, when a child downloads a Dh250 game by mistake.

In such scenarios, people often just swallow the bitter pill. After all, it was partly their fault, right?

But here's what many do not know: Getting a refund for these reasons is possible and it takes just a few clicks.

Here's a guide:

For iPhone users (Apple store)

Log into reportaproblem.apple.com with your Apple ID

On the drop-down list under 'I'd like to' , choose 'Request a refund'.

For the next box, choose a reason for the refund. It can be any of the following:

I did not mean to buy this. A child /minor made the purchase without permission. I did not mean to sign up for the subscription. I did not intend to renew the subscription. My purchase does not work as expected. In-app purchase not received

Click next and choose the app / service you wanted to get a refund for.

Similar to most refund options offered to customers, this comes with certain terms and conditions. The request will be evaluated by Apple and, once approved, the fund will be returned via the payment method you used. Processing takes only 24 to 48 hours, according to Apple support.

For Android users (Google Play)

Those who bought their apps or paid for subscriptions via Google Play are also given the option to apply for refunds.

It's possible to get the payment back if the purchase was accidentally made by a friend or a family member using your account, according to Google Support.

If you file a request within 48 hours after buying the app, the refund could be granted easily. For books, movies, magazines and other content, the request can be made within seven days after the purchase.

But like Apple, refunds are approved on a case-by-case basis. Here's how to apply:

Go to the Google Play Store website or app.

At the top right, click on your Profile picture.

Choose 'Payments and subscriptions' and then 'Budget and history'

Click on the order you want to get a refund for abd choose 'Report a problem'

Select the reason for the refund and hit submit.

Expect an update within one working day but the evaluation may also take up to four days.

There are cases when you don't have to go through this process, as you may automatically get a refund "if you uninstall a paid app shortly after first buying it", Google Play support says.

"If you want to reinstall the app, you'll have to buy it again and you may not be eligible for a refund on that purchase," it added.

For Samsung users (Galaxy Store)

Samsung appears to be stricter when it comes to refunds. There must be an acceptable reason, it states in bold on is support site.

"Usually, an app or in-app item purchase cannot be cancelled or refunded once the download begins," it said.

However, if a user did not get the content as advertised or it was implemented in a way that is different from what's stated in the terms and conditions, "you may cancel the sale within 30 days of the date of purchase".

You'll have to contact the support team via chat, e-mail or phone to file a request.

