UAE: Ban on plastic bags to take effect in this emirate from January 1, 2024

Starting January 1, 2024, no single-use plastic bags will be allowed in Ras Al Khaimah, authorities have announced.

The emirate's Environment Protection and Development Authority (Epda) on Wednesday detailed the new law, which comes in line with the pan-UAE blanket ban on single-use plastics announced earlier this year.

Both the use and circulation of these plastics shall be banned in the emirate from next year, according to Law No.4 of 2023 issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

"Single-use plastic bags are the bags provided to you by stores," Epda said.These include those given out at grocery stores, bakeries, and clothing and electronics shops, among others.

As part of its national sustainability drive, the UAE is set to enforce a blanket ban on single-use plastic bags from January 2024, prohibiting the import, production, and circulation of these materials. Two years later, in January 2026, the plastic ban shall cover other products like cups, plates, cutlery, containers and boxes. These include spoons, forks, knives, chopsticks, straws and stirrers.

Five other emirates had earlier announced bans or regulated the use of plastic. In Abu Dhabi, a ban on single-use plastics went into effect on June 1, 2022, while in Dubai, since July 1, 2022, retailers have been charging 25 fils per bag. Sharjah introduced a 25-fil tariff per single-use plastic bags from October 1, 2022, with a ban all set to go into effect from January 1, 2024. Umm Al Quwain and Ajman have also announced a plastic bag ban from 2023.

