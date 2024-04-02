UAE: 8 safety tips to follow when vehicle breaks down in the middle of the road

If NRIs plan to return to India or stay in the country for an extended period, it could be useful for them
UAE law enforcement authorities often share videos and awareness messages alerting residents about the dangers of flouting traffic rules and reckless driving, including distracted driving or stopping in the middle of the road.
Vehicles breaking down in the middle of the road are not an uncommon sight for UAE motorists. While several unavoidable situations could cause the breakdown, drivers must know the potential dangers of stalling traffic on busy roads and how to prevent any accident.
Motorists must prioritise proper maintenance of their cars and conduct routine pre-drive checks to prevent inconvenience. They should not neglect periodic servicing and health checks of the tyres.
In the event of a sudden vehicle breakdown in the middle of the road, drivers should prioritise safety measures to mitigate potential risks. Here's what to do:
According to UAE federal traffic laws, stopping in the middle of the road incurs a penalty of a Dh1,000 fine and six black points. Besides the fine, it can also damage the car irreparably and turn fatal.
Motorists must not get distracted while driving. Maintaining focus while driving ensures total concentration to address any vehicle malfunctions promptly. Neglecting attention in such situations could lead to traffic accidents, often resulting in fatalities and severe injuries.
