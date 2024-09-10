E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Traffic fines in Dubai: When do radars flash? Grace speed limits explained

Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in the city

by

Meher Dhanjal
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 3:31 PM

Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 5:20 PM

The UAE has strict rules and regulations in place to ensure the safety of its residents and tourists. One among those are the hefty fines on overspeeding.

Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in Dubai. To know the full list of traffic fines in Dubai, click here.


However, authorities have allotted a grace speed limit on the below roads – which means that if you are slightly above the limit, you will not get flashed by the radar. Here is the full list of the roads, along with the speed and radar limits.

Name of road/streetSpeed LimitRadar Limit
1Al Nahda80kmph101kmph
2Damascus80kmph101kmph
3Al Quds80kmph101kmph
4Tunisia80kmph101kmph
5Sheikh Khalifa70kmph91kmph
6Amman80kmph, 60kmph101kmph, 91kmph
7Al Minaa80kmph101kmph
8Beirut80kmph101kmph
9Zaabeel 2nd80kmph101kmph
10Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan100kmph, 80kmph121kmph, 101kmph
11Airport Tunnel – Beirut80kmph101kmph
12Tripoli100kmph, 90kmph121kmph, 111kmph
13Al Jumeira70kmph91kmph
14Nad Al Sheba70kmph91kmph
15Al Wasl70kmph91kmph
16Baghdad80kmph, 70kmph101kmph, 91kmph
17Um Al Sheif70kmph91kmph
18Al Manara70kmph91kmph
19Al Athar70kmph91kmph
20Al Thunaya70kmph91kmph
21Al Hadeeqa70kmph91kmph
22Al Seif70kmph91kmph
23Al Orouba70kmph91kmph
24Towers70kmph91kmph
25Muscat80kmph101kmph
26Al Khail100kmph121kmph
27Al Yalayes120kmph, 100kmph140kmph, 121kmph
28Al Aweer100kmph121kmph
29Emirates110kmph131kmph
30Mohamed Bin Zayed110kmph131kmph
31Expo100kmph121kmph
32Al Ittihad100kmph, 80kmph121kmph, 101kmph
33Ras Al Khor100kmph121kmph
34Sheikh Zayed Road120kmph, 100kmph141kmph, 121kmph
35Al Rabat100kmph121kmph
36Al Khawaneej100kmph121kmph
37Al Amardi90kmph, 80kmph121kmph, 101kmph
38Sheikh Rashid100kmph121kmph
39Hatta Main120kmph, 80kmph141kmph, 111kmph
40Al Khaleej80kmph101kmph
41Airport80kmph101kmph
42Nad Al Hamar80kmph101kmph
43King Salman Bin Abdulaziz (previously, Soufouh)70kmph91kmph
44Al Soufouh 270kmph91kmph
45Oud Metha80kmph, 60kmph101kmph, 90kmph
46Um Hurair80kmph101kmph
47Umm Suqeim90kmph111kmph
48Al Mankhool80kmph101kmph
49Al Manama80kmph101kmph
50Al Maidan100kmph, 80kmph121kmph, 101kmph
51Casablanca70kmph91kmph
52Hessa100kmph, 80kmph121kmph, 101kmph
53Al Mafraq70kmph91kmph
54Dubai Financial80kmph101kmph
55Al Qudra100kmph121kmoh
56Algeria80kmph101kmph
57Tunisia80kmph101kmph
58Dubai-Al Ain120kmph, 100kmph141kmph, 121kmph
59Al Asayel80kmph, 70kmph101kmph, 91kmph
60Qarn Al Sabkhah80kmph101kmph
61Jumeira Palm60kmph91kmph
62Seeh Shuaib80kmph101kmph

ALSO READ:

Meher Dhanjal
Meher Dhanjal

More news from Life and Living