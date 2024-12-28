Sat, Dec 28, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 27, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Sharjah: How to apply for a park entry card; cost, documents explained

Several residential areas have parks closely situated, for a fun day out within walking distance to your home

Published: Sat 28 Dec 2024, 6:00 AM

Image used for illustrative purpose. KT File Photo

Do you want to visit a park in your locality? Looking for some family time that does not involve long commutes and travel? In Sharjah, several residential areas have parks closely situated, for a fun day out within walking distance to your home.

You may be asked to show your park entry card for accessing certain neighbourhood parks. Here is a guide on the documents required, steps to obtain the card, and the cost.

Steps to apply for the card

  1. Visit the Sharjah Municipality website – portal.shjmun.gov.ae
  2. Click on 'smart services'
  3. Select the 'parks and recreational areas' category, and then click on 'request for issuance or renewal of park entry card'
  4. Then, click on enter service.
  5. Now, fill in the application with relevant details such as name, Emirates ID number, area of residence, tenancy contract number, and attach the required documents.

Required documents

For citizens

  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of rental contract or electricity bill

For residents

  • Copy of Emirates ID
  • Copy of lease contract or electricity bill
  • Some residents may also need a 'to whom it may concern' document from the workplace

For imams of mosques

  • Copy of Emirates ID
  • Copy of lease contract or electricity bill
  • 'To whom it may concern' message

Children of female citizens:

  • Copy of applicant's ID
  • Copy of mother's Emirates ID
  • Copy of birth certificate
  • Copy of lease contract or electricity bill

Fees

The cost for issuing a park entry card is Dh15.

