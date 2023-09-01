UAE

UAE: New taxi fare announced in this emirate

Authority revises the rates as September fuel prices kick in

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 11:45 AM

Last updated: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 11:07 PM

The transport authority in Ajman announced new taxi fares in the emirate as fuel prices for September were announced on Thursday.

Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare at Dh1.90 per kilometre for this month, marking a 6-fil increase from Dh1.84 in August.

The hike comes as fuel prices climb in the country for the third month in a row. Super 98 petrol now costs Dh3.42 a litre as compared to Dh3.14 in August, while the Special 95 price has been increased from Dh3.02 to Dh3.31. Priced at Dh3.23, E-Plus 91 is now Dh3.23, up by 9.5 per cent or 28 fils more.

Despite the rise in prices, local rates are still cheaper by one-third compared to the global average.

