UAE: Authority announces suspension of Sharjah bus route

Those who are travelling to the area will have to take two connecting buses as part of their commute

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM

From next week, UAE residents will no longer be able to take Ajman's Industrial-Rolla bus route (SHJ2), the emirate's transport authority announced on Wednesday.

The bus route will be suspended from August 1, according to Ajman Transport Authority.

Rolla is one of the busiest, most popular neighbourhoods in Sharjah. Those who are travelling to the area from Ajman will now have to take two connecting buses as part of their commute.

In its advisory, the Ajman Transport said that with bus route suspension, residents and visitors may travel from the emirate's Industrial Area to Sharjah's Rolla by taking the AJ2 bus (Industrial line) and then switching to Sharjah Line (SHJ1) at Al Musalla Bus Station.

ALSO READ: