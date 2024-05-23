Travelling with public transport in Dubai? How to use S'hail app to plan your journey

50% discounts, fee exemptions, free access: UAE's people of determination card explained
From free access to top attractions to concessions on taxis and telecom services, here's all you need to know
In 2023, around 702 million riders used the Dubai Metro to get to their destination – signifying the increasing reliance of residents on public transport.
If you are one among millions who use RTA's bus, taxi or metro service, or are planning to use it, downloading the S'hail app can help ensure a smooth journey.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The all-in-one application allows users to plan their journey – informing them of the time, cost and the methods of transportation they could use to travel in Dubai and get to their destination.
Here's how you can plan your journey in 6 simple steps:
1. After you download the app, go to the home page. Click on the box with the text 'Where are you going to?'.
2. Enter your destination in the box and select the correct option from the drop down.
3. Click on 'Confirm location'
4. You can choose from two options: Public Transport and Taxi. Click on the relevant tab to ensure you receive the correct information regarding time and cost.
5. You can select the time of Departure or Arrival and plan accordingly. To do so, just click on the word 'Departure' under the 'Public Transport' or 'Taxi' tab.
6. Select the option that works best for you and view the trip in more detail.
ALSO READ:
From free access to top attractions to concessions on taxis and telecom services, here's all you need to know
Exploring the city is all fun and games until you realise you left your purse, wallet, or phone in a cab
A guide on the types of student visas, documents required and process to apply
While everything about the city may scream opulence, residents aren't just blindly spending their hard-earned money
Here's a guide to the requirements, fees, and certain conditions that must be met
Here are the dont's of visiting these non-Muslim houses of worship in the Emirates
Apart from government centres for Quran memorisation, the Emirates has permitted the opening of private centres by setting in place certain guidelines
This card allows residents of determination to get the services and benefits they are entitled to — from free parking to telecom discounts