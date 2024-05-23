E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Travelling with public transport in Dubai? How to use S'hail app to plan your journey

Residents can use this application to know how much their journey costs, and how much time it will take to reach their destination

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:16 PM

Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:50 PM

In 2023, around 702 million riders used the Dubai Metro to get to their destination – signifying the increasing reliance of residents on public transport.

If you are one among millions who use RTA's bus, taxi or metro service, or are planning to use it, downloading the S'hail app can help ensure a smooth journey.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The all-in-one application allows users to plan their journey – informing them of the time, cost and the methods of transportation they could use to travel in Dubai and get to their destination.


Here's how you can plan your journey in 6 simple steps:

1. After you download the app, go to the home page. Click on the box with the text 'Where are you going to?'.

2. Enter your destination in the box and select the correct option from the drop down.

3. Click on 'Confirm location'

4. You can choose from two options: Public Transport and Taxi. Click on the relevant tab to ensure you receive the correct information regarding time and cost.

5. You can select the time of Departure or Arrival and plan accordingly. To do so, just click on the word 'Departure' under the 'Public Transport' or 'Taxi' tab.

6. Select the option that works best for you and view the trip in more detail.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Life and Living