Flying to Dubai? Here's when the last Metro leaves Airport terminals 1, 3

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 6:49 PM

If you are flying to Dubai and planning to take the Metro into the city, you should be aware of the timings of the public transport.

The Dubai Metro Red Line runs from 5am till 1am (on the next day) from Monday to Thursday. On Saturday, it runs from 5am till midnight. On Sunday, the Dubai Metro runs from 8am till midnight.

However, it is recommended to check whether the metro is running beforehand as timings may be affected due to public holidays.

Take a look at the timings of every day in the week below:

Terminal 1

To Expo 2020, UAE Exchange

Weekdays: 10.58pm

Friday: 11.58pm

Saturday: 10.59pm

Sunday: 10.59pm

To Centrepoint

Weekdays: 12am

Friday: 12.48am

Saturday: 11.59pm

Sunday: 11.59pm

Terminal 3

To Expo 2020, UAE Exchange