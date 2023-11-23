Dubai: RTA announces closure of 2 parking buildings

Optimism is a journey, and with practice it becomes a powerful force that illuminates even the darkest paths
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced that two of its multi-storey parking buildings will be closed.
The Al Rigga and Sabkha buildings will be shut for maintenance work, the authority said in its advisory. Those who have subscribed to parking services in these two areas shall be able to use their permits at alternative buildings.
Here are the alternative parking lots:
For those who will be taking the public transport, here are the nearest Metro and bus stations:
ALSO READ:
Optimism is a journey, and with practice it becomes a powerful force that illuminates even the darkest paths
Recognising the signs of office burnout is the first step towards reclaiming a sense of balance and well-being
Here's a guide to reserving a campsite and the rules that campers must follow
The goal is not just to teach them to read but to instil in them a love for reading that will accompany them into adulthood
From ancient memory palaces to modern spaced repetition techniques, the toolkit for memory enhancement is diverse and adaptable
Corner walls, often overlooked, can be transformed into captivating focal points with the right decorating techniques
Kiani's 14-peak quest is a captivating journey that continues to attract the imagination of people worldwide
The multimedia engaged in the book includes lessons on the Quranic recitation, Hadith, Arabic poetry, and calligraphy