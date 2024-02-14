Dubai Metro announces delay after smoke detected at Onpassive station

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 9:33 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 9:52 AM

Passengers on the Dubai Metro have been informed of a delay at Onpassive station caused by smoke detected from an electric scooter.

The Roads and Transport Authority took to Twitter to announce the delay. The authority has said that a bus service has been provided to transport passengers from the station.

In a tweet, the RTA said, "For Dubai Metro Red line users, expected delay at 'Onpassive' station due to smoke detected from an electric scooter of one of the passengers".

Nayibe, a Colombian who was travelling on the Red Line said that the metro didn't stop at Onpassive metro station.

"I was planning to get down at Onpassive, however, the metro didn't stop. I then got down at Business Bay, which was flooded with people. I then took booked a taxi through Careem."

E-scooters have become increasingly popular among UAE residents because of their practicality. They are also appropriately promoted as first- and last-mile green mobility solutions for short distances.

Experts have warned against using substandard e-scooters and easily available online chargers. E-scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries that can overheat, catch fire and cause an explosion, especially when damaged or manufactured defectively.

Although there is no available data on e-scooters catching fire, there have been a couple of instances of e-scooter batteries overheating and exploding.

How you can stay safe

E-scooter riders must always bear in mind to make safety a priority. Here are various tips culled from various sources to reduce the risk of fire when charging an e-scooter:

Never charge overnight, while you are out, or asleep

Stay away from substandard scooter and chargers that are easily available online

Don’t buy cheap and knock-off replacement lithium batteries. Buy from reputable sellers only

Keep an eye out for warning signs that your battery might be failing and becoming a fire risk

Install smoke alarms where you charge your batteries

Use the correct charger for your battery

Unplug your charger once the battery has finished charging

