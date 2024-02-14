Dubai Metro announces delay after smoke detected at Onpassive station

Here is everything you need to know to make your trip hassle-free
Passengers on the Dubai Metro have been informed of a delay at Onpassive station caused by smoke detected from an electric scooter.
The Roads and Transport Authority took to Twitter to announce the delay. The authority has said that a bus service has been provided to transport passengers from the station.
In a tweet, the RTA said, "For Dubai Metro Red line users, expected delay at 'Onpassive' station due to smoke detected from an electric scooter of one of the passengers".
Nayibe, a Colombian who was travelling on the Red Line said that the metro didn't stop at Onpassive metro station.
"I was planning to get down at Onpassive, however, the metro didn't stop. I then got down at Business Bay, which was flooded with people. I then took booked a taxi through Careem."
E-scooters have become increasingly popular among UAE residents because of their practicality. They are also appropriately promoted as first- and last-mile green mobility solutions for short distances.
Experts have warned against using substandard e-scooters and easily available online chargers. E-scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries that can overheat, catch fire and cause an explosion, especially when damaged or manufactured defectively.
Although there is no available data on e-scooters catching fire, there have been a couple of instances of e-scooter batteries overheating and exploding.
E-scooter riders must always bear in mind to make safety a priority. Here are various tips culled from various sources to reduce the risk of fire when charging an e-scooter:
ALSO READ:
Here is everything you need to know to make your trip hassle-free
Here's your guide to cost-efficient and quick options between the two bustling cities
Authorities have recently removed a 30 per cent tax that was earlier imposed on beverages in the emirate
The dress is made up of a long black velvet bodice embroidered with blue stars and a two-tier blue organza skirt adorned with a sash and bow
Here's a guide for subscribers of Etisalat, Du, and Virgin Mobile
There are mandatory rules in the UAE that every pet owner should be aware of
Not all Nol cards are created equal — here are the details that can help you decide which one is perfect for you
The park has more than 100,000 animals and 75 interactive experiences and rides