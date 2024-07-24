New licences issued increased by 5 per cent in the emirate during the first half of 2024
Do you use the Dubai Metro regularly? If so, you would be aware of multiple options of nol cards available in the city.
From personalised cards to a single-use one, each type caters to a different use. There are several concessions that are available including one for students and another for senior citizens.
Another option, is to get a travel pass. This is loaded on a nol card and is based on the zonal structure.
It allows you to travel multiple times on any line of public transport, such as buses, metro, and tram, except for buses across cities, seasonal buses, Dubai taxi, and marine transport vessels.
Take a look at the prices of the different categories below:
Silver
|Travel pass validity
|1 zone
|2 zones
|All zones
|7 days
|Dh50
|Dh80
|Dh110
|30 days
|Dh140
|Dh230
|Dh350
|90 days
|Dh330
|Dh550
|Dh830
|365 days
|Dh1,060
|Dh1,770
|Dh2,670
Gold
|Travel pass validity
|1 zone
|2 zones
|All zones
|7 days
|Dh100
|Dh160
|Dh220
|30 days
|Dh280
|Dh460
|Dh700
|90 days
|Dh660
|Dh1,100
|Dh1,660
|365 days
|Dh2,120
|Dh3,540
|Dh5,340
Concessions
|Travel pass validity
|1 zone
|2 zones
|All zones
|7 days
|Dh25
|Dh40
|Dh55
|30 days
|Dh70
|Dh115
|Dh175
|90 days
|Dh165
|Dh275
|Dh415
|365 days
|Dh530
|Dh885
|Dh1,335
You can apply using three different ways:
It is worth noting that anonymous nol card holders are not eligible to purchase a 30, 90 and 365 day travel pass. They are only eligible for a 7 day pass.
Also, if the customer travels outside the validity zone, regular travel fees apply.
This pass cannot be used for bus route 110 which operates between Al Safa Bus Terminus and Al Quoz Creative Zone as it is considered an intercity bus and operates with a flat rate of Dh2.
