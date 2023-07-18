Dubai: How to get around the city for less than Dh5

Looking for cheaper ways to travel around Dubai? Here are some tips.

by Shireen Shahnas Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 10:29 AM

Dubai is often seen as a city of luxury, but it's also a city that's surprisingly easy to explore on a budget. With its modern infrastructure and efficient public transportation system, there is a multitude of options to get around without breaking the bank.

Here are some savvy public transport hacks that will allow you to navigate Dubai for Dh5 or less.

Dubai Metro

Dubai's Metro system is a reliable and cost-effective mode of transportation. With fares starting at just Dh3 per trip, it offers a budget-friendly way to travel the city. To ensure maximum savings, opt for a Silver Nol Card, which allows you to load credit for multiple journeys.

Buses

Bus fares start as low as Dh3 per trip — you can hop on buses to access areas beyond the Metro network. The Dubai bus system is a vast network that covers all major areas of the city, from downtown Dubai to the outskirts and beyond. It provides seamless connections to and from the Metro stations. Also, You can transfer between the Metro and bus within 30 minutes of checking out of the Metro station. By doing this, your Metro and bus trips will be charged as a single journey.

Water Taxis

Dubai's abra, or water taxi, is not only a traditional mode of transportation but also an affordable way to enjoy scenic views of Dubai Creek. For just Dh1, you can cross the creek and experience the charm of the historic Deira and Bur Dubai areas. It's a budget-friendly alternative that provides a unique perspective on Dubai's heritage.

Tram

If you wish to explore Dubai Marina and its surroundings, the tram system is an ideal choice. With fares starting at Dh3 per journey, the tram covers popular areas like Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Dubai Marina Mall, and Dubai Media City. Enjoy stunning waterfront views and hop off at various attractions without denting your budget.

Nol Cards

Investing in a Nol Card is a smart move when it comes to public transportation in Dubai. Load credit onto your Nol Card and benefit from discounted fares compared to buying single tickets. Additionally, the Nol Card can be used across various modes of transportation, including the Metro, buses, trams, and water taxis. You can buy Nol cards from ticket offices, ticket vending machines, RTA customer happiness centres or online.

In a hurry?

You can go for a taxi ride. While individual taxi rides may exceed the Dh5 limit, sharing a taxi with others can significantly reduce the cost per person. Consider using ride-sharing apps or sharing a traditional taxi to split the fare among fellow travellers, making it an economical way to reach specific destinations quickly and comfortably.

