Dubai: Forget your Nol card at home often? Digitise it in 6 steps

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 10:27 AM Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM

Have you found yourself scrambling to look for your Nol card while standing at the Metro gates?

Imagine scanning something you'll never forget to bring along – like your phone – to get on the Metro. You don't actually have to imagine, because it's possible!

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If you have a Samsung phone, then you should be able to digitise your card and pay through your phone. This was made possible, earlier this year, after an agreement was signed between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Samsung Gulf Electronics.

Here's how you can digitise your Nol card in 6 simple steps:

1. First, you need to get the Nol Pay app.

2. Once you install the app, you can link it with your UAE Pass app to be able to log in easily.

3. Then, you can tap on 'Get my Nol card'.

4. You will be able to see the option to digitise your Nol card – select the option. Make sure you have your physical card in hand!