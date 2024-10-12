Abu Dhabi Hafilat guide: How to get and recharge this bus card, avail of 'unlimited trips'

If you're taking a bus in the UAE, you won't be able to pay by cash on board — you'll need to have a public transport card. Dubai commuters use Nol cards while those in Sharjah have Sayer and those in Ajman have Masaar. If you're in Abu Dhabi, you'll need to get a card called Hafilat (an Arabic word that means 'buses').

Used to pay public transport fares in Abu Dhabi, Hafilat smart cards are tapped on reader devices before a passenger boards or leaves the bus. You'll have to ensure the card is valid and contains enough credits.

The standard bus fare within the emirate is Dh2 — plus an additional 5 fils for every kilometre crossed. The cost is capped at Dh5 per journey.

There are two types of Hafilat cards — anonymous and personalised — and they can be topped up with certain fare amounts or passes for 'unlimited rides' within a specific period. Here's a guide:

Anonymous Hafilat cards

Card price: Dh10

Validity: 16 years

Anybody can get this card without having to submit any ID. All you have to do is pay the fee and you'll be handed the card, which you can use instantly. However, in case of damage or loss, you won't be able to retrieve your balance — something that you can do if you opt for the personalised version.

You can buy it from:

Sales and recharge machines

Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society (SPAR)

Al Ain Cooperative Society

All branches of Lulu Hypermarket and Lulu Exchange in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra

Customer Happiness Offices at bus stations and the airport

Online, through the website https://hafilat.darb.ae/ (If you're buying online, you'll be able to get the physical card by presenting a copy of the application and payment receipt to the nearest customer care offices at the bus stations and the airport.)

Personalised Hafilat cards

Card price: Free

Validity: 16 years

This card requires users to submit an ID and a photo. Besides being able to transfer credits in case the card is lost or damaged, the personalised version of Hafilat also allows eligible users to avail of special annual permits (More details below.)

To personalise your Hafilat card, submit the following requirements:

Emirates ID card for residents / passport and visa for visitors

Photo (You can have your photo taken right at the customer happiness offices at bus stations.)

You can buy it from:

Customer happiness offices at bus stations

Zayed International Airport Office (open 24/7)

Online, through the website https://hafilat.darb.ae/ (If you're buying online, you'll be able to get the physical card by presenting a copy of the application and payment receipt to the nearest customer care offices at the bus stations and the airport.)

How to recharge

You can keep a maximum of Dh150 in your Hafilat card but this will be valid only for three months from the recharge date. To prevent the balance from expiring, just tap the card on sales and recharge machines if you cannot use it for travel.

You may top up your card at:

Sales and recharge machines (TVM) at bus stations and bus stops

Customer happiness centres at bus stations

MBME recharge machines at commercial centres and buildings (However, the balance will be reflected only after two hours.)

Online via https://hafilat.darb.ae (However, the balance will be reflected only after two hours.)

Public transport passes

You may recharge your card with certain amounts — however, if you're a regular bus commuter, it could be more convenient and affordable to load up your Hafilat with a "public transport pass".

With public transport passes, users pay a certain amount to get "unlimited bus rides" within a specific period — either seven or 30 days. These can be used for trips within the city and its suburbs in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

These passes are available to users of both anonymous and personalised cards. You can get them at on-site recharge stations.

Here are the prices:

30-day public transport pass: Dh95

7-day public transport pass: Dh35

Annual permits

Students, seniors aged 55 and above, and people of determination can avail of annual permits at subsidised rates. They need to have personalised Hafilat cards to claim the benefit. These permits can be obtained at the same recharge counters and customer happiness centres. For students: By paying Dh500 for the annual permit, they get unlimited free bus rides across Abu Dhabi for a year (intercity buses are not included). Requirements: Valid Emirates ID card

Personal photo, which can be taken at the Customer Happiness Offices at bus stations and airport.

A valid document proving the applicant is a student For seniors: This annual permit is free, giving them unlimited free bus rides across Abu Dhabi for a year (intercity buses are not included). Requirements: Available to residents and citizens aged 55 years or older

Valid Emirates ID card

Personal photo, which can be taken at the customer happiness office at bus stations and airport. For people of determination: The permit is given free to them, plus one companion. Both person of determination and his/her companion can take unlimited bus rides across the emirate for a year. Requirements: Valid Emirates ID card

Personal photo, which can be taken at the customer happiness office at bus stations and airport.

Aounak card or people of determination card

Medical report for temporary cases

