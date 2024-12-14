Nol card balance in Dubai: How to check online; process explained

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

Dubai's state-of-the-art public transport system is the lifeline to millions of commuters who live and work in the emirate.

Look around you and the chances are each and everyone will have a Nol card, the smart card that is used to pay for various modes of transport in Dubai. They might be owning more than one! And even if you do own a car, chances are you would have definitely ridden the metro, the bus or the tram, at some point.

In the fast paced and the digital world that we live in, it is sometimes tough to keep track on many things in our daily lives, especially since we live in the plastic era.

And ever so, most times, it is hard to remember if we have enough balance on our Nol card.

As per the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), commuters should have a balance of Dh15 on their Nol card to cover a round trip on the Metro transit network.

And in August this year, RTA hiked the minimum top-up for Nol card at Metro station ticket offices to Dh50, up from Dh20. This though, doesn't apply to commuters who top up their cards online.

That said, it is important to be aware of the balance on your Nol card, so that you don't end up paying a fine.

And being the smart city that Dubai is, there are plenty of ways to check your balance, be it through the website or smart apps.

Here's a quick guide on how to check your Nol balance online:

Through the RTA website

One of the simplest ways to check your balance is through the RTA website.

Go to the RTA website (https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home)

On the homepage, you will find the 'Check Nol Balance' option

Once you click that, you will get a box where you have to enter your Nol tag ID

After you feed in the 10-digit Nol tag ID, press search

It will display your card balance, pending credit and the expiry date of the card. It is important to note that the balance displayed may not include transactions that occurred in the past 48 hours

Through the RTA Dubai app

If you are one of those who is constantly on the move, then you also have the option of checking your Nol balance through the RTA Dubai app

Install the RTA Dubai app on your phone

Either you can login using your UAE Pass, create an account by registering a username and password, or simply continue as a guest on the app

You will then be taken to a dashboard where you will have to click on 'Services'

There, you will get services by category — parking, vehicle licensing, driver licensing, fines, Salik and Nol

Click on Nol and you will get two options — 'Check your Nol Balance' and 'Top Up Nol card'

Feed in the 10-digit Nol tag ID and then press 'Check card info'

Your Nol balance will be displayed

You can also check your balance by scanning your Nol card Through Nol Pay app Another app through which your card balance is the Nol Pay app Install the Nol Pay app on your phone Select language — English or Arabic. You can click on settings to change the language Either you can login using your UAE Pass, login in with your RTA account, or simply continue as a guest on the app When logging in as guest, enter your mobile number and then then enter the OTP verification code. Then accept the user agreement and click 'login' You will then be taken to a page where you will get the option 'Check card info' Click that and then proceed to scan your Nol card Once, the card is read, your card balance, card information and transacation history will be displayed Apart from the website and the apps, you can also check your Nol balance at vending machines at Metro stations, via SMS and at some retail outlets.