Museum of the Future in Dubai: How to get there, ticket prices; things to know

Photo: File

For a city that has always had one eye on the future and has been way ahead of its time, it comes as no surprise that Dubai gives a glimpse into what it will look like in 2071. The city is home to several engineering marvels, with the gigantic and towering Burj Khalifa looking head and shoulders above the rest. But, with all due credit to the world’s tallest building in the world, the compliment of the ‘most beautiful building in the world’ goes to the iconic Museum of the Future. And that stirring endorsement comes from none other than Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The uniquely shaped architectural wonder takes visitors through a spell-binding journey into the future and what it will be like in 2071.

The exterior of the torus-shaped building, which is powered by solar energy, is engraved with inspirational quotes from Sheikh Mohammed in the form of Arabic calligraphy, one of which reads: "The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a guide on how to visit the iconic structure, listed by National Geographic as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world.

Timings

The venue is open from 9.30am to 9pm everyday (Last entry is 7pm)

What's on each floor?

The venue has seven floors and five of them have different concepts

The fifth floor is named OSS Hope and takes visitors on a space odyssey

The fourth floor houses the Heal Institute and takes one into the cradle of nature where you can enjoy the wild beauty of the Amazon forest

The third floor, called Al Waha, is about connecting mind and body

The second floor, named 'Tomorrow, Today', is about innovation and cutting-edge technology

The first floor is for children and is aptly named 'Future Heroes.' The floor has numerous interactive activities which encourages children to collaborate and be creative

Price of tickets

Dh149 (Four years old and above)

Children under four years: Free

(Age proof is required and an ID can be shown to the customer service team at the venue)

People of determination: Free (plus one caregiver)

(Proof of eligibility is required and an ID can be shown to the customer service team at the venue)

How to book tickets online

If you wish to avoid the rush, especially over the weekend, you can book your slot in advance by buying your ticket(s) online, through the official website (https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/plan-your-visit)

Choose the number of tickets and then click Next

Choose the date and time you wish to visit. There are different time slots starting from 9.30am, with time slots every 30 minutes, right up until 7pm. Once done, click Next

You will then land on a page which will ask you for your first name, last name, email and phone number. Fill in your details, which are mandatory fields. And then click ‘I agree to the terms and conditions and then click Next

It will then take you to the payment page. you will have to feed in the name that is on the debit/credit card, your card number, card expiry month, expiry year and the security code.

Once that is done you, can proceed to the payment

Your tickets will be emailed to the address provided by you

How to get there

Metro

The venue is located near Jumeirah Emirates Towers and is well connected by the emirate’s fantastic public transport system. Guests can take the Red Line on the Metro and get off at the Emirates Towers Station. There is easy access to the Museum of the Future as a bridge connects the Metro Station to the venue

Bus

You can also hop on to bus numbers 27, 29 and X22 to Emirates Towers

Taxi

For those wishing to get there directly without riding the metro or bus, there are plenty of taxis available

Car

You can use your personal car to get to the venue and use the valet services or park at the paid parking zones E-scooter/bicycle You can also use your e-scooter or bicycle to reach the Museum of the Future and bicycle racks are provided at the self-park area Things to remember Visitors should arrive early before the time slot chosen. If, under any circumstances, visitors miss their entry time slot, the venue team will assist to accommodate in the next available slot. But remember, during peak times, availability may be limited Visitors should dress appropriately that is respectful of the local culture of the UAE Photography and videography is allowed inside the venue but be mindful to not use flash. Photography and videography is only allowed for personal use and not for commercial use. Photography and videography might not be allowed in case of special exhibition galleries and visitors can check with the venue staff, in case it is not allowed Visitors are not allowed to bring selfie sticks or tripods to the venue. The precaution has been taken to ensure the safety of other visitors The venue has free Wi-Fi and visitors can check with the venue staff to access Wi-Fi In case of lost items at the venue, visitors can approach the customer service team at the venue The venue is wheelchair accessible and they are available for visitors for free. Visitors can approach staff for availability. There is also designated parking for wheelchair users. There are also elevators, ramps, and accessible restrooms for people with disabilities The venue does not have sign language interpreters but audio content is available with subtitles in both Arabic and English There is a floor dedicated to children and it is called ‘Future Heroes’ No food or drinks are allowed inside the venue No smoking is allowed inside the venue ALSO READ: UAE: How to visit Sharjah Rain Room; buy tickets online, prices, all you need to know Dubai Miracle Garden guide: How to get there, buy tickets, book special tours