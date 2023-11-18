UAE

Moving out? Here's how to cancel your Dewa connection

There are two ways to deactivate your Dewa account online – with and without a login

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 10:35 PM

Moving out from Dubai? It may seem like a daunting task to have to cancel all your utility accounts. However, this step-by-step guide will simplify the process.

There are two ways to cancel your Dewa connection online – with and without a login:

With login

1. Login with your Dewa User ID or UAE PASS

2. Select the Required Dewa Contract Account Number

3. Pay your outstanding bill amount (if any)

4. Select the date and time of moving out of your premises (Electricity and Water supply will be deactivated on this date and final meter readings will be taken) and method of Security Deposit refund (through IBAN/Cheque/Western Union/Transfer to other active account/ Apply for refund later)

5. In case of selecting refund through IBAN, Western Union or Cheque, verification code will be sent to the registered Email ID or mobile number registered with Dewa (two different IBAN numbers are not allowed in the same deactivation of Electricity/Water (Move-out) request submission).

6. Submit your application

Without login

1. Enter your Dewa Contract Account number and 9-digit Dewa premise number.

2. Verification Code will be sent to your registered Email ID or mobile number with Dewa.

3. Enter Verification Code in the field provided.

4. Pay your outstanding bill amount (if any).

5. Select the date and time of moving out of your premises (Electricity and Water supply will be deactivated on this date and final meter readings will be taken) and method of Security Deposit refund (through IBAN/Cheque/Western Union/Transfer to other active account/ Apply for refund later)

6. Submit your request.

Deactivation of services

The final bill will be sent 24 hours before the date and time of disconnection requested earlier.

Clearance certificate will be sent automatically upon settlement of final bill.

Meher Dhanjal
Meher Dhanjal

