More than one-third of expats wish to retire in UAE, survey reveals

More than a third – 37 per cent – of UAE expatriates are hoping to retire in the country, hence finding ways to maximise their earnings to secure their future here, according to a new survey released by the National Bonds on Tuesday.
Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, CEO of National Bonds, pointed out that more people are retiring in the country owing to Golden Visa and retirement visa options.
The survey, which covered more than 2,000 expats and locals, found that only eight per cent plan to return to their home country and a similar percentage aims to migrate to their dream destination country. The rest have not yet decided on their retirement.
According to the National Bonds Savings Index, a whopping 84 per cent of UAE residents believe it is important to have an emergency fund and the majority of them intend to save to own a business, buy a home, and secure either one’s own or children’s education, the survey added.
Al Ali revealed that UAE residents are more inclined towards savings in the post-pandemic period, prompted by the unforeseen circumstances that may arise.
The survey found that 64 per cent of people are on their way towards establishing a reliable fund.
Al Ali said respondents choose to save or invest more than 20 per cent of their income or even pay themselves first; before they start paying bills.
“You should deduct 10 or 20 per cent for your retirement,” advised the National Bonds chief executive.
