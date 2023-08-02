Look: AI-powered pedestrian crossings launched in Dubai community

Implemented after two years of extensive testing, the first-of-its-kind system can activate flashing warning signs, in-road lights, and even traffic signal controllers in anticipation of pedestrians crossing

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 12:41 PM

Fourteen smart pedestrian crossing systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) have come up in a community in Dubai. The real-time perception and connectivity AI platform in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) is designed to detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users.

The system’s algorithms are designed to track vehicles and other road users approaching the pedestrian crosswalk. This maximises the effectiveness of the system on the reaction time of the approaching vehicles. It provides the flexibility to activate or deactivate alerts and control their duration, allowing for customisation based on specific crossing scenarios. Alerts can be configured to remain active for a predetermined crossing time or as long as a pedestrian is detected in the crosswalk or its vicinity.

The first-of-its-kind system in the region developed by Derq uses behaviour prediction models. The technology can activate flashing warning signs, in-road warning lights, and even traffic signal controllers in anticipation of pedestrians crossing. It effectively preempts any potential conflicts with approaching vehicles.

The system also collects data to enhance road users’ awareness and relevant authorities’ responsiveness to safety issues and traffic performance. The technology was implemented after two years of “extensive testing”.

The system is equipped with an ultra-high speed and low-latency 5G connection. This enables data collection of safety events and traffic, while also facilitating remote operation, maintenance, and configuration capabilities for the system's operator. In the future, the system will be able to leverage 5G communication technologies to communicate safety information and alerts to connected vehicles approaching the pedestrian crosswalk.

Muammar Al Katheeri, chief officer for engineering and sustainability at Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), said: “This system serves as a cornerstone in cementing DSO’s position as a technologically advanced zone, offering residents and business partners a seamless and intelligent living and working experience. Through our longstanding partnership with Derq, we will continue to make remarkable progress in ensuring pedestrian safety and advancing Dubai's smart city agenda.”

According to Dr Georges Aoude, CEO and co-founder of Derq, the collaboration aligns with Dubai’s vision to establish itself as a bicycle-friendly city with robust safety measures and to promote eco-friendly transportation options.

