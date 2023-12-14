Leaving UAE for good? How to cancel mobile plans

Photo: KT File

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 2:36 PM

When you're moving out of a country you called home for years, it's best to draw up a list of things you shouldn't forget — and we're not just talking about those you need to pack in your luggage, but things you need to do.

If you have lived and worked in the UAE for quite some time, chances are you have signed up for data and calling services, or even got the latest smartphone as part of the package.

Now that you're leaving for good; remember, you have to tell your service provider about the move in advance and then apply for disconnection.This, unfortunately, is one of the things often left out of relocation priorities.

Whether you're subscribed to Etisalat, Du or Virgin Mobile, a process is in place for disconnection or 'termination of contract'. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Etisalat by e&

To cancel your monthly subscription, make sure all outstanding fees are paid.

If you are cancelling the service earlier than what is stated in your contract, you will have to pay extra charges.

Once dues are paid, call 101 or visit any Etisalat store to submit a cancellation request.

Would you like to keep your number active after leaving the UAE? You may subscribe to 'homebound' packs that retains your access to Etisalat services for up to 60 days.

For prepaid users: Call 101 or visit any Etisalat store to submit a cancellation request. However, you have to make sure that no lend-me/reserve credit service is enabled. Your credit balance, if any, will also be forfeited upon cancellation.

Du

Visit any Du store to request the cancellation.

An agent will then be calculating charges based on: Total outstanding balance, early cancellation fees (if applicable), full monthly charge for the current month.

You will receive a call from Du within 24 hours to process the cancellation.

For prepaid users: Request to cancel your prepaid number through the Du app or by visiting https://www.du.ae/myapp.

Virgin Mobile

Cancellation can be done via Virgin Mobile app.

Those on 6 and 12-month plans, however, will have to contact the provider if cancelling before the last month of subscription.

The account will remain active until the cancellation takes effect on renewal date.

How to do it on your phone via the app: For iOS devices, tap on ‘More’ in the menu at the bottom of the screen. For Android devices, open your side menu. Spot your name, then tap on it to go to the ‘My Account’ screen. Tap on ‘Terminate my account’. Follow the instructions to terminate your account.

If you decide to reactivate your account, you’ll need to sign up again using your original e-mail address within 12 months of the date of your previous termination.

