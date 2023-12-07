How to open a personal bank account in UAE

Winter in the UAE may not bring snow, but it certainly deserves a warm embrace for your feet's well-being
Landed a new job and planning to move to the UAE? Renting a house or buying one? For all these reasons and more, it is vital to have a personal bank account in the UAE.
The benefits of holding a personal bank account are immense. Apart from keeping your savings safe and secure, an account allows you to deposit your income directly into a bank, pay your rent and utility bills with ease, and conduct various other transactions.
There are two types of accounts — a savings and a current account. A savings account helps you store your savings with an interest rate on your balance. And you also get a debit card and/or a credit card for purchases and transactions. A current account allows you to write cheques for transactions and you get a debit/credit to use for your transactions.
Here, we walk you through the process of opening an account.
>> Before you embark on opening an account, first find out which bank you want to open an account in. Then, find out the location of the branches of the bank and their working days and hours of service. It is best to keep in mind to also check the location of the bank’s ATMs near your home or work. Also, make sure the bank provides internet and digital services.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
>> When opening an account, you will be asked by the bank to sign account agreements. Make sure you take the time to understand your obligations. You should also be aware that it can take up to four business days to complete the account opening procedures.
>> To open an account, you will need to provide several documents. You should confirm with the bank beforehand exactly which documents are required and what the information the documents must include. Without the right documents and information, you will have difficulty completing the account opening procedures. Make sure to talk to your bank first.
Here are the basic documents that are required:
When deciding to open an account, ask the bank representative about:
>> If the bank provides you with a debit card for your account, find out about the withdrawal limits as well as at which ATMs the debit card can be used and if there are any transaction fees.
>> One of the most important things to keep in mind when opening an account is to not share your PIN (security number) with anyone.
>> According to the Central Bank of the UAE, this information is not to be taken as legal advice, nor does it provide all of the details required to open an account. The onus remains on the customer to understand their obligations.
ALSO READ:
Winter in the UAE may not bring snow, but it certainly deserves a warm embrace for your feet's well-being
Campsites make a comeback as establishments see significant rise in bookings amidst chilly weather
In the dynamic landscape of the professional world, individuals may find themselves fighting with feelings of inferiority, stopping their ability to thrive and contribute fully in the workplace
By identifying triggers and adopting lifestyle changes, you can take proactive steps to manage and reduce the frequency of headaches, paving the way for a healthier and more comfortable life
Besides the highly anticipated Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, a host of new events, including the world's largest HIIT class and a skypool triathlon, are lined up for this year's DFC
Optimism is a journey, and with practice it becomes a powerful force that illuminates even the darkest paths
Recognising the signs of office burnout is the first step towards reclaiming a sense of balance and well-being
Here's a guide to reserving a campsite and the rules that campers must follow