How to get freelance licence in Dubai, Abu Dhabi; cost, process explained

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 3:00 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 3:05 PM

With all the opportunities in today's gig economy, it's impossible not to make any money. Whether you're a fresh graduate looking to build your portfolio, a homemaker who wish to earn extra, or perhaps an industry veteran who want to stay busy while on retirement — freelancing is the way to go.

There's a significant market for freelancers in the UAE, where many companies — from multinationals and local conglomerates to SMEs — are in need of professional services as projects come along. Some can be one-off opportunities, while others could be regular gigs.

It's easy to say 'yes, I'll do it' when an organisation offers a project; however, keep in mind that in the UAE, you'll need a licence to proceed. The cost and process involved in getting one vary from one emirate to another. Here's a guide.

How to get freelance licence in Dubai

With a freelance licence in the emirate, you'll be able to do business in your name, as opposed to a brand name, the Dubai Development Authority (DDA) explained in its guide.

The licence application process, which can be done online or via a customer service centre, takes two working days, the DDA said.

Cost

Permit fees: Dh7,500

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

Innovation Dirham: Dh10

Requirements

Valid passport copy with residence visa page (if any)

Self-declaration form (if the applicant holds a valid visa; a copy of this form can be downloaded from the https://dda.gov.ae website)

A no-objection certificate from authorities if the segment/activity is listed on the Licensing Categories Decision (LCD) below:

Process

To apply for the licence online, register on gofreelance.ae (click on 'Apply Now' or 'Register' on the home page).

You will receive an e-mail with a link to the axs portal, where you can apply for the licence (https://axs2.my.site.com/axslogin).

On the portal, choose the 'Set up as a Freelancer' service and fill out the form.

Upload the requirements

Pay the fees.

How to get freelance licence in Abu Dhabi

In the UAE Capital, freelancers are permitted to do about 100 activities, including photography, design, gift-wrapping, gaming consultancy, and AI development.