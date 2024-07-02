E-Paper

Got UAE stopover? Guide to leaving bags at Dubai, Abu Dhabi airports

Who wants to lug suitcases around town while taking selfies at the Burj Khalifa or Louvre Abu Dhabi? Fees and bag drop-off locations explained

by

Kirstin Bernabe
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 2:38 PM

Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 2:41 PM

For many travellers on long-haul flights, the UAE is a halfway point. And when you've got a few hours in Dubai or Abu Dhabi — don't miss the chance to experience a slice of the Emirates.

Airports in the country make every effort to create a convenient, seamless experience for travellers. With smart gates and home check-ins, passengers could breeze through flight procedures — and for those transiting, authorities go the extra mile to make the pit stop worth it. Just make sure you have a transit visa, unless you're exempted from the requirement. (Here's a guide to getting one.)


Travellers who are stopping over the UAE can explore the destination bag-free. No one has to lug five suitcases around town while taking selfies at Downtown Dubai's Burj Khalifa or the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Bags can left at certain sections of the airport for a fee. Here's a guide:

Dubai

Short-term baggage storage is available 24/7 at Dubai International Airport's (DXB) Terminals 1 and 3.

Those at Terminal 1 can drop their luggage at the Dnata Baggage Services in the arrivals section, near Boots Pharmacy and Etisalat.

Fees:

  • Dh40 for 12 hours or less for standard-size luggage (maximum size of 21 by 24 by 11 inches)
  • Dh50 for 12 hours or less for larger, non-standard size luggage or valuable baggage

Those at Terminal 3 can head to the 'Emirates Left Luggage' area near Exit 1, behind Boots Pharmacy.

Fees:

  • Dh35 for 12 hours or less for standard-size luggage (maximum size of 21 by 24 by 11 inches)
  • Dh40 for 12 hours or less for larger, non-standard size luggage, or valuable baggage

Abu Dhabi

Transit travellers who are looking to see more of the Abu Dhabi can drop by the storage facility of the Zayed International Airport.

The service is available at the Arrivals section, Level 0, just across Etisalat and next to the Lost and Found centre.

Fees:

  • Dh35 for up to 3 hours
  • Dh70 for up to 24 hours
  • Dh105 for up to 48 hours
  • Dh140 for up to 72 hours

Take note that after 72 hours, a traveller will be charged extra fees of Dh35 per day.

