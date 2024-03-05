Full list of parking fees, zones in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Recently, a new federal law was issued in which the National Media Office would be responsible for developing the country's media sector
Picture this: You've paid the parking fee, followed every parking rule in the book, and stayed within the time limit, yet you find yourself staring at a fine SMS. How could this happen? The answer lies in the different parking zones that sprawl across the Emirates, each with its rules and regulations.
I have had my fair share of parking issues as a fellow motorist. From the intricate lanes of Dubai to the vibrant streets of Abu Dhabi, understanding the different parking zones is essential to avoid getting penalised.
So, here's a detailed list of codes and deconstruction of the colour combinations, from elusive 'Premium Zones' to the humble 'Standard Zones' in the UAE.
Dubai zones are divided into three categories, consisting of a total of 11 zones labelled A to K. The car parking zones are categorized into three main types: commercial, non-commercial, and special areas. Each zone has specific parking regulations and fees that drivers need to be aware of while parking their vehicles.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dubai parking zones are divided into three categories, consisting of a total of 11 zones from A to K. The car parking zones are further categorised into three main types: commercial, non-commercial, and special areas. Each zone has specific parking regulations and fees that drivers must be aware of.
Side parking (code A): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm
|Parking duration
|Fees
|30 minutes
|Dh2
|1 hour
|Dh4
|2 hours
|Dh8
|3 hours
|Dh12
|4 hours
|Dh16
Plots parking (code B): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm
|Parking duration
|Fees
|1 hour
|Dh3
|2 hours
|Dh6
|3 hours
|Dh9
|4 hours
|Dh12
|5 hours
|Dh15
|24 hours
|Dh20
Side parking (code C): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm
|Parking duration
|Fees
|1 hour
|Dh2
|2 hours
|Dh5
|3 hours
|Dh8
|4 hours
|Dh11
Plots parking (code D): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm
|Parking duration
|Fees
|1 hour
|Dh2
|2 hours
|Dh4
|3 hours
|Dh5
|4 hours
|Dh7
|24 hours
|Dh10
The Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City (code F): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 6:00pm
|Parking duration
|Fees
|1 hour
|Dh2
|2 hours
|Dh5
|3 hours
|Dh8
|4 hours
|Dh11
Burj Khalifa, Marasi Bay area and Dubai Health Care City area (code G): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm
|Parking duration
|Fees
|1 hour
|Dh4
|2 hours
|Dh8
|3 hours
|Dh12
|4 hours
|Dh16
Dubai Silicon Oasis (code H): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm
|Parking duration
|Fees
|30 minutes
|Dh2
|1 hour
|Dh4
|2 hours
|Dh8
|3 hours
|Dh12
|4 hours
|Dh16
Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm
|Codes
|30min
|1hr
|2hrs
|3hrs
|4hrs
|5hrs
|6hrs
|7hrs
|8-12hrs
|I
|—
|Dh10
|Dh20
|Dh30
|Dh40
|—
|—
|—
|—
|J
|Dh2
|Dh4
|Dh8
|Dh12
|Dh22
|—
|—
|—
|—
|K
|Dh2
|Dh4
|Dh8
|Dh12
|Dh16
|Dh20
|Dh24
|Dh28
|Dh32
NOTE: Parking is free in Dubai on Sunday and public holidays. Additional 30 fils is deducted from the customer’s balance when paying through SMS. No additional fees for payment through the smart application or WhatsApp.
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) enforces strict parking rules and imposes fines on violators. For more detailed report on other parking penalties click here.
Mawaqif is the public parking system implemented by the Department of Transport in the Capital. In the emirate, all public parking zones are paid. However, free parking in Abu Dhabi is available on Sundays and public holidays. There are two types of parking zones in Abu Dhabi.
|Parking type
|Colour
|Fees
|Max stay time
|Schedule
|Premium
|White and Blue
|Dh3 per hr
|4 hours
|8am to 12am
|Standard
|Black and Blue
|Dh2 per hr / Dh15 for 24hrs
|24 hours
|Free on Sundays and Public Holidays
Residents parking spaces
Residents’ parking spaces are part of the standard parking spaces located in residential areas. These are marked with a blue line or with ‘Resident Permit Only’ Mawaqif signage. These permits are enforced from 9pm to 8am.
Whereas the same parking spaces may be used by the public (non-permit holders) outside of these timings after paying the stipulated parking fees.
Fee structure for apartment and villa residents:
For non-UAE nationals residing in villas and apartments:
The Sharjah paid parking facility is available on almost all the major roads of Sharjah. The parking facilities are present on Al Nahda 5, Abu Shagarah, Al Abar, Al Budaniq, Al Fisht, Al Ghuwair, Al Jubail, Al Khan, Al Khezamia, Al Layyeh, Al Mahatah, Al Mamzar, Al Manakh, Al Meraijah, Al Musalla, Al Nabaah, Al Nad, Al Nahda 1, 2, 3, 4, Al Nahdha – Industrial 1, Al Nasserya, Al Qulayaah, Al Ramtha, Al Rifaah, Al Ruqa Al Hmra, Al Shahba, Al Soor, Al Ghubaiba, Al Yarmook, Al Majarah, Al Majaz-1, 2, 3, Al Sheyookh, Al Showaihiyeen, Bu-Tina, Central Souq, Commercial Muaileh, Industrial Area 12, 13, 15, 17, Industrial Area 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, Maysaloon, Samnan, Um Altaraffa, Warehouses Lands.
You can use all the parking spots from 8am to 10pm. The parking fee mentioned below is applicable at all paid parking zones in Sharjah.
|Hours
|Fees
|1 hour
|Dh2
|2 hours
|Dh5
|3 hours
|Dh8
|5 hours
|Dh12
|Whole day
|Dh15
In Sharjah, parking is free of cost on Fridays and public holidays.
There are a range of public parking subscription options for both individuals and establishments. A subscription entails a paid parking service, granting the subscriber the right to use the parking spaces within Sharjah city based on the subscription's specifications. Get detailed report on all subscriptions here.
Below is the list of parking fine in Sharjah:
ALSO READ:
Recently, a new federal law was issued in which the National Media Office would be responsible for developing the country's media sector
Unauthorised usage of parking space designated for people of determination or use of expired permit may result in a penalty of Dh1,000
Most residents require a permit to enter the North American country for tourism or to visit a relative
Applicants must verify and review the phone number, email, and delivery method in the electronic form
From online tools to in-person facilities, here is a guide to follow in case your card gets lost or stolen
When applying for a remote wedding, couples must submit several documents and meet a set of conditions
RTA has clear rules in place regarding unaccompanied minors on these modes of public transport
Violators of victim protection orders face jail terms and fines up to Dh10,000 or both penalties