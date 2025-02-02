Free WiFi in UAE: How to get access, where to find hotspots and connect

Staying connected in the UAE is easier than you think. Whether you're a resident or a tourist, you can easily stay in touch with friends and family — even if you run out of mobile data.

The best part? There's free Wifi in the UAE. Several public places in the country offer the service without any charges, so you're never truly offline. Whether you're commuting, shopping, or exploring the city, staying connected is simple and hassle-free.

Need to book a taxi, find your hotel, or contact a friend or tour guide? There's no need to worry. With free WiFi available at malls, metro stations, airports, and bus stops, you'll always have a way to get online when you need it most.

Here is your guide on how and where to get free WiFi in the UAE:

Dubai

In Dubai, staying connected is easy with a lot of free WiFi across the emirate. You can access free WiFi at the following:

Airport

If you've just landed at Dubai International Aiport (DXB) and don't have data roaming package, there's no need to worry.

How to get free WiFi: DXB offers free WiFi throughout the airport, making it easy to get online. Just turn on your WiFi, connect to the network, and a pop-up page will appear. Enter your name, phone number, email address, and you'll be all set.

Duration: 60 minutes

If you're at Al Maktoum International Airport, whether you're visiting relatives or friends, staying connected is hassle-free.

How to get free WiFi: To get connected, Select DWC Free Wi-Fi from the network list on your Wi-Fi option on your phone or laptop. Then, open your web browser. Click 'Get Online now' then you'll be all set.

Duration: Unlimited

Dubai Metro stations

If you find yourself caught in rush hour, waiting for the perfect train to take you home, don't worry about getting bored. Dubai Metro stations offer free WiFi, so you can stay entertained, browse the web, or catch up with friends while you wait.

How to get free WiFi: Simply turn on your WiFi and connect to the network. A pop-up page will appear prompting you to enter your name, phone number, and email address. Once you've filled in the details, you'll be all set.

Duration: 60 minutes

Bus stations

Free WiFi is available at several bus stations in Dubai. Whether you're passing through Satwa, Union, Al Ghubaiba, or Gold Souq, you can enjoy free WiFi while you wait. Other bus stations offering free WiFi include Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, International City, City Centre Deira, Al Qusais, and Al Jafiliya bus stations.

How to get free WiFi: To get connected, just turn on your WiFi and connect to the network. A pop-up page will then appear where you will be asked to enter your name, phone number, and email address. Then you'll be all set.

Duration: 60 minutes

Abu Dhabi

Zayed International Airport

How to get free WiFi: To connect to the network, search for available wireless networks on your mobile phone or laptop. Connect to the network named "Zayed Intl Airport Free Wi-Fi. Once the welcome box appears, click "CONNECT." You will be directed to Abu Dhabi International Airport's website landing page, granting you full internet access.

Duration: Unlimited

Bus stations, beaches, public parks

Commuters in Abu Dhabi can also enjoy free WiFi at various locations across the emirate. Residents and tourists can enjoy free WiFi at bus stations, beaches, and public parks, making it simple to stay connected while on the go or exploring the city's outdoor spaces.

Sharjah

Sharjah Airport

How to get free WiFi: Residents and tourists simply need to connect to Sharjah Airport network (Fly-Fi), without the need to register. Once connected, you can enjoy free internet on your smart devices or laptops.

Duration: Unlimited

Inter-city bus stations

Commuters in Sharjah can also enjoy free WiFi at various bus stations. While waiting for their buses, residents and tourists can easily connect to the open WiFi network, without the hassle of creating usernames, passwords, or providing their email and mobile phone numbers.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport offers free WiFi making travel easier by allowing residents and visitors to stay connected with their home or office while at the airport. How to get free WiFi: Simply log in to the WiFi network and you can start browsing the web, whether you're planning your net vacation of catching up on work before your trip. Fujairah At Fujairah International Airport, all lounges and public areas offer free WiFi, so residents and tourists can always stay connected. How to get free WiFi: Simply log in to the WiFi network and you can start browsing the web, whether you're planning your net vacation of catching up on work before your trip. Across the UAE Telecom operator du offers one hour of free WiFi at most malls across the country, aside from Dubai Metro stations (explained above). All you have to do is connect to the 'WiFi UAE from du' network. Once connected, you will be taken to a registration page where you must enter some personal information. How to get free WiFi: Connect to the 'WiFi UAE from du' network. Enter your valid UAE mobile number, where you will receive an OTP via SMS.

Duration: After submitting the OTP, you can avail the free WiFi for 60 minutes. if you hold an international contact number, you will be redirected to a page after submitting the OTP, where you must enter your passport number, nationality, and date of birth and other credentials, according to a du call centre representative. Here's a list of malls and other places where you can connect to the du free WiFi: Sharjah City Centre

Ibn Battuta Mall

Deira City Centre

Dubai Mall

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Ahmad Al Mualla Building, Umm Al Quwain

Mirdif City Centre

Al Salam Tower

Aswaq Al Mizhar

Al Khaleej Centre

Al Ghurair Mall

Al Ain Mall

Jumeirah Centre

Hamdan Street

Starbucks Motor City

Starbucks Marina Parade

Fujairah International Airport

Knowledge Village

Dubai Media City

Dubai Internet City

TECOM Loft Office

du shop/Al Salam Tower

Dubai World Trade Centre

Tulip Inn Hotel

The City Hospital

Starbucks Dubai Academic City/Food Court

Starbucks Emaar Business Park

Starbucks Dubai Marina Mall

Starbucks Residence Tower 1

Starbucks JBR Rimal 1

Starbucks JBR Shams

Starbucks JBR Bahar

Starbucks JBR Sadaf 4

Starbucks JBR Rimal 2

Starbucks Dubai Outlet Mall

Starbucks Old Town Amenity Bldg

Starbucks Old Town Commercial

Starbucks Burj Dubai Square

Starbucks Knowledge Village

Starbucks Health Care City

Starbucks Dubai Marina

Starbucks Emaar Town Centre

Sham Billiard & Cafe

Times Square

Rashidiya

Airport Terminal 3

Airport Terminal 1

Al Rigga

Union Square

Khalid bin Al Waleed

Al Karama

Al Jafiliya

Dubai World Trade Centre

Emirates Towers

Financial Centre

Burj Khalifa

Mall of the Emirates

Noor Islamic

Nakheel Harbour and Towers

Fujairah Grand Dana cineplex

