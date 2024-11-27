Food truck in UAE: How to get permit; documents, requirements, rules explained

The UAE is a growing hub for entrepreneurs to get started on their business ideas that range across a variety of fields. The food industry caters to many cuisines due to the UAE being home to diverse nationalities.

Apart from opening a restaurant which can be a tedious task, many businesspersons may choose the option of getting a food truck. Be it to sell ice cream or street food or delicious burgers, these mobile vehicles have become trendy across the UAE.

As the weather gets better, many food markets also open up across the UAE as well as winter markets where budding entrepreneurs can set up their stalls.

A food truck can be operated from anywhere in the UAE, as long as applicants adhere by the respective emirate's rules and regulations and attain their specific licences. This includes the health and safety requirements designated by each emirate.

Here is a simple guide for those wishing to get a food truck permit in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Dubai

Regulating and issuing food truck permits in Dubai comes under the Dubai Municipality's authority.

Non-mobile food truck permits are issued annually for trucks that are in the same site throughout the year. Here is the process to get a food truck permit in the bustling city.

Requirements

The application for the event must be filed at least three working days before the event starts.

In the case of non-event food trucks, business licences should be issued in Dubai and the facilities should be located in the city as well.

Those who want to apply for a non-mobile food truck, there should be a formal space contract with the owner of the approved location. This needs to be uploaded when applying for the permit.

In the case of mobile food trucks, where the permit is for an event, the following requirements must be met:

The food facility and the suppliers shall have adequate and licensed facilities to source, transport, store, prepare and display food safely as per Dubai's Food Code.

Layout and floor plan of the food preparation area must be suitable to prevent contamination of food.

Depending on the nature of activity, there shall be sufficient facilities to prepare, store and display food.

Only licensed food establishments with a food inspection grade of A, B or C with no critical or major violations can obtain the permit.

Food establishments from emirates other than Dubai must provide a copy of the trade license along with the NOC from the concerned food control authority in their respective city.

Documents required

Applicants must provide a non-objection certificate (NOC) from the landlord.

Approval from Dubai Municipality Planning department as well as the Drainage department. Accordingly, permit officers will conduct the layout assessment to get an approval which is required prior to construction and operations.

Those applying for a permit which is not event based are required to have a registered trade licence for the specific location and activity. If there is an existing license and a food truck is to be obtained, then a branch license is to be issued.

How to register

The food truck must be registered on FoodWatch, which is Dubai Municipality's platform for food safety and nutrition. Registrants must ensure the following things are in compliance with the authority's rules.

If the food is supplied by a different business entity, then both the truck and the entity that supplies the food must be registered separately.

If the food truck is a part of a larger food business entity, it should be registered on FoodWatch as a sub-entity under the main business entity.

The food truck shall have adequate and licensed facilities to prepare and/or display food safely as per Dubai's Food Code.

List of foods, food handlers, preparation area, equipment and layout data must be available on the platform's database.

Only licensed food establishments in Dubai with a food inspection grade of A, B or C, with no critical or major violations, can obtain the permit to supply or manage a food truck.

Who can apply for a food truck licence?

Primary PICs or technical experts from food entities registered on FoodWatch can apply via the Smart Permit Interface.

What may lead to rejection?

If the location is not registered or cannot be traced on FoodWatch, it may lead to rejection.

An application may be rejected if the food inspection grade of the supplier is D or F, or has major or critical violations.

The application may be rejected if the space contract is unavailable.

The application may be rejected if the event permit from DTCM is unavailable.

How much does it cost to get a food truck permit in Dubai?

It costs Dh160 to get the permit in Dubai.

How long does it take to get a food truck permit in Dubai?

It takes about one day to get the permit in Dubai.

The validity of the permit depends on the leasing contract. For instance, in the case of a permanent location, the permit may be given for a maximum of one year. Whereas if the permit is event specific, then it will be valid during the duration of the event.

Sharjah

In Sharjah, those interested in getting a food truck permit can do it through the Sharjah Executive Council's website. The service is called 'Mobile Vehicles and Trucks permit'.

Who is eligible?

Individuals

Private companies

Local entities

Federal organisations

It is important to remember that the applicant must be a UAE citizen.

Documents required

Applicants must fill out a permit for selling food through mobile vehicles and trucks.

They must also submit a letter requesting a permit to sell food in mobile vehicles and trucks.

Applicants need to provide a no objection letter or agreement letter in Arabic from the landlord.

There must be a permit form approval form concerned entities like Sharjah City Municipality, Health Department, Commercial Control Section, Public Parking Department, and Sharjah Police.

Applicants need to submit a photo of the vehicle and a map showing its location.

It costs Dh3,000 to get a mobile vehicle and truck permit. It takes up to one day to get the permit.