Flying from Dubai? Skip queues, cut travel time with home check-in; here's how

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM

Dreading the long check-in queues at the airport? Or, prefer to travel with comfort? If you're travelling from Dubai, you have the luxury to check-in from home, seamlessly.

During the onslaught of Covid-19, while several airlines were struggling to survive, others used methods earlier introduced to ease travel during such trying times.

Some airlines offer a 'Home check-in' service, in which passengers can travel hassle-free and 'forget' about their luggage. As of now, only four airlines offer this service, they are: Flydubai, Emirates, Saudia and Kuwait Airways. This service is offered through 'Dubz' which is powered by dnata.

Here's how you can avail the service:

1. Head to the 'Dubz.com' website or to the website of your respective airline's website (skip to Step 3 if so).

2. On Dubz.com, you can choose 'flying out of Dubai' and select the airline you are flying with from the drop down menu. Click on 'Book Now'.

3. You will now be shown three options of packages to select from:

a. Home Check-in – Dh279

b. Home Check-in and Land and Leave bundle – Dh399

c. Plus experience – Dh549

4. Select the option that you think will suit your need the best. Clicking on the 'select' button will take you to another page.

5. On this page, you can add extras to your cart before making the payment. The extras that you can choose from are:

a. Additional bags (if more than 4 bags)

b. Additional fast track pass - This must be selected by travellers who require more than 4 passes.

6. Once you click on 'next' you will be asked to fill in your flight details, after which you will also be asked to sign up for a Dubz account using your personal information.

7. All done! After you sign up or sign in and fill in your details, you can proceed to pay and travel hassle-free.

It is important to note that this service will already be included for Emirates passengers flying First Class. To book the complimentary home check-in service, travellers must head to the Emirates website and click on the link under 'Book complimentary Home check-in' on the 'Home check-in and Land & Leave' page

