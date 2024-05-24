50% discounts, fee exemptions, free access: UAE's people of determination card explained
Want a much-needed break and wish to get away from the hustle and bustle? Or simply want to go to some place quieter and peaceful and nestle in the lap of mother nature?
Nepal is one of the best options one can explore. It may be a landlocked country but offers plenty for travellers. Apart from being budget-friendly and easier on the pocket, Nepal is home to the world's tallest mountain in the world — the mighty and magnificent Mount Everest.
And UAE residents can travel quite easily with visa on arrival offered by Nepal with direct flights daily from Dubai and Sharjah with a travel time ranging from four hours and five minutes to four hours and 15 minutes.
The peak travel and mountain climbing season can see a large number of tourists and it is advisable to apply for a visa at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi so as to avoid queues at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu. If applying for a visa on arrival at the airport, follow the necessary instructions at the TIA.
Travellers who have obtained a visa from the Embassy must enter Nepal within 6 months from the date of issuance.
The Himalayan Kingdom offers a variety of choices to travellers, depending on the purpose of travel — be it the Buddhist and Hindu temples, mountain peaks, hiking trails, the weather, the food, the warm and loving people, as well as the music. So, it is a perfect Eid getaway.
Here is a guide on how to go about it:
