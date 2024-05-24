E-Paper

Explained: How UAE residents can apply for visa on arrival in Nepal

You can either apply for one after landing in the Himalayan Kingdom — or apply for one in advance through the embassy in Abu Dhabi

KT Photo: James Jose
KT Photo: James Jose

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 7:18 PM

Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 7:27 PM

Want a much-needed break and wish to get away from the hustle and bustle? Or simply want to go to some place quieter and peaceful and nestle in the lap of mother nature?

Nepal is one of the best options one can explore. It may be a landlocked country but offers plenty for travellers. Apart from being budget-friendly and easier on the pocket, Nepal is home to the world's tallest mountain in the world — the mighty and magnificent Mount Everest.


And UAE residents can travel quite easily with visa on arrival offered by Nepal with direct flights daily from Dubai and Sharjah with a travel time ranging from four hours and five minutes to four hours and 15 minutes.

The peak travel and mountain climbing season can see a large number of tourists and it is advisable to apply for a visa at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi so as to avoid queues at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu. If applying for a visa on arrival at the airport, follow the necessary instructions at the TIA.

Travellers who have obtained a visa from the Embassy must enter Nepal within 6 months from the date of issuance.

The Himalayan Kingdom offers a variety of choices to travellers, depending on the purpose of travel — be it the Buddhist and Hindu temples, mountain peaks, hiking trails, the weather, the food, the warm and loving people, as well as the music. So, it is a perfect Eid getaway.

Here is a guide on how to go about it:

Visa type and fees

  • 15 days multiple entry tourist visa: Dh110
  • 30 days multiple entry tourist visa: Dh190
  • 90 days multiple entry tourist visa: Dh460

Process

  • Fill in the online application form for the visa through the link: https://nepaliport.immigration.gov.np/onlinevisa-mission/application

Documents required

  • Printed copy of the visa application form after it is submitted online
  • Passport and photocopy (Validity of passport shouldn't be less than 6 months and at least one blank page is required for stamping of visa)
  • Copy of UAE resident visa
  • Passport copy with UAE visa page copy of the sponsor is required in the case of personal sponsorship
  • No Objection Letter from sponsor/company if employed in the UAE (The letter can be addressed to the Embassy or 'To Whom It May Concern' with the employee's name, nationality, job title and salary. Letter should be stamped and signed by an authorised person from the company)

Things to remember

  • The applicant should come to the Embassy in person when applying for the visa
  • The applicant or applicants can authorise another person on their behalf to submit the application and to collect the passport/visa
  • The person who is authorised cannot sign on the applicant/applicants' behalf
  • Applicants can submit the visa form between 9.30am and 1.30pm from Mondays to Fridays and can collect their visa between 2.30pm to 4pm
  • Visa policies differ for different nationalities and more information can be found on www.nepalimmigration.gov.np

