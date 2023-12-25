Explained: How to get an alcohol licence in Dubai

Failure to update the card within 30 days from date of expiry can result in late fees that can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000
'Tis the season of hosting small gatherings and spending time with friends and family. As we enter the festive season in full swing, residents have taken time off to celebrate and kick back.
Some expats enjoy buying and drinking alcoholic beverages during their time off.
Recently, laws in Dubai regarding buying alcoholic beverages have eased. Authorities have also removed a 30 per cent tax that was earlier imposed on beverages in the emirate.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Expats head to authorised liquor stores during this time to purchase liquor. However, buying alcohol is only permitted if one has a liquor licence in Dubai.
Here is all you need to know about getting an alcohol licence in Dubai:
There are two ways to apply for a liquor licence in Dubai:
Offline
Residents can head to African Eastern or MMI and apply for a licence in store.
Applicants must be over 21 years of age and have a valid Emirates ID that they can present at the store.
Employees will ask the applicant for some basic details, after which their application will begin processing.
Applicants will be able to purchase beverages after applying for a licence.
Online
Applicants can visit the official African Eastern website and click on 'Apply for licence' at the top right corner on the website.
After that, they will be led to a form, where they will be asked to fill out some personal details – including their Emirates ID number.
After applying for the licence, it can take anywhere between two to five weeks for the applicant to receive their licence.
As part of the rules amended earlier this year, the Government of Dubai has made obtaining the licence completely free of cost.
Applicants must be:
Tourists are also able to apply for a personal liquor licence in Dubai.
They will be required to present a passport –which must be valid for two more months – when applying. Applicants also must be over 21 years old.
Consuming alcoholic beverages is permitted in the emirate, however, the following rules must be kept in mind.
1. The legal drinking age in Dubai is 21 years old.
2. Public consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited and will result in legal consequences.
3. Drinking and driving is strictly prohibited in the emirate. There is a zero-tolerance policy against such acts.
4. Alcohol can only be consumed at licensed restaurants, lounges and bars across the city.
ALSO READ:
Failure to update the card within 30 days from date of expiry can result in late fees that can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000
The government recently released an updated list of 103 approved and licensed domestic workers' offices nationwide
According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the community is the largest in the country – making up 30 per cent of the population
The time limit to renew is 30 days from the date of expiry, after which late fines will apply
There are two ways to deactivate your Dewa account online – with and without a login
Did you know that you can book a flight ticket now and pay up to two years later?
By engaging with your child's curiosity and supporting their exploration, you create a nurturing environment for lifelong learning, creativity, and happiness
Winter in the UAE may not bring snow, but it certainly deserves a warm embrace for your feet's well-being