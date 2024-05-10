Dubai: Want to sell used items and make some money? All you need to know

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 2:56 PM Last updated: Fri 10 May 2024, 4:40 PM

With a lot of sales events happening in Dubai, it gets tempting to just keep buying things, making us hoard more than what we need.

Dubai offers multiple spaces for residents to sell their used items, helping them earn some money and reduce their personal carbon footprint at the same time.

Here are some ways in which you can sell your used items, as well as help buyers purchase things at a much lower price.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

1. Use Facebook Marketplace

Facebook is huge in Dubai. People use it to connect with their family and friends, as well as to stay updated with the latest news.

Facebook Marketplace is a convenient platform to sell your unused items. You will need to have an active Facebook account to be able to use Marketplace. Here's how you can make a listing.

From your Feed, click Marketplace in the left menu.

Click Create new listing, then click Item for sale.

Click Add photos to upload a photo of your item from your computer or your phone gallery.

Enter the info about your item. To mark an item as free, you can enter 0 as the price.

Click Next. If Next is greyed out, make sure you've entered the information that's required.

Click Publish to post your Marketplace listing.

Once your post has caught the attention of interested buyers, you can then arrange a meet-up or delivery of the items.

2. Join groups, community pages

There are a lot of groups that will cater to your specific needs as a seller. For example, if you're looking to sell your used furniture, you can list your items on the Facebook group 'Used Furniture Buy & Sell in Dubai'.

Second Hand Dubai Facebook group is one of the biggest groups you can join to ensure maximum visibility of your listings.

You can also join your community's WhatsApp and Facebook groups and sell your items on there. If you live in Deira, for instance, you can list your items on the Buy and Sell Deira Dubai Facebook group. Likewise, Marina residents can post their listings on Dubai Marina - Community & Residents.

3. Sell items on classifieds websites

Selling your stuff on free classified websites can quickly find you hundreds of potential buyers.

Dubizzle is one such website in which you can sell your unused items, especially if you don't use social media such as Facebook. You can post the photos of the items you're selling. Make sure to include important information such as the price, brand, and your location. Since Dubizzle has a lot of users and has such a huge reach, you have to watch out for scammers.

Cartlow provides a nice space for you to sell your electronics and gadgets. After signing up, you can select the device you want to sell and follow the website's instructions accordingly. Once done, you prepare the items and just wait for collection.

4. Get involved in community garage sales

Joining community garage sales are a great way to declutter your home and earn extra cash, while connecting with the community at the same time.

Dubai Flea Market, for instance, does a regular garage sale every Saturday of each month in various locations, from 4pm to 10pm. To join the garage sale and secure a table, you have to register and pay Dh290 plus Dh15 tax.

PAUS; Café Dubai (yes, that's how it's spelled) also hosts a garage sale every first Saturday and Sunday of the month. To join, you need to register and pay the joining fee of Dh150.

5. Sell from your house, garage

If your weekend isn't looking too busy, you can set up your own garage sale, and earn money from the comfort of your home. There's no need to obtain a permit when you're selling your own personal items from your villa, compound villa, or apartment.

ALSO READ: