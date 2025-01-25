Dubai: Want to play football, cricket? Book a sports field for free; here's how

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Want to kick ball with friends? Want to get together for a cricket match? Or do you want to shoot some hoops with family? In Dubai, citizens and residents can book a sports field for free through the municipality website, or through the 'destinations and more' application.
The same individual can book the field no more than once a week, unless there are no reservations for the field. The ground can be reserved for slots of one hour each. Here is a guide on locations, timings, and some points to note.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Steps to apply
- Visit the Dubai Municipality website.
- Under services, select the recreation and events category.
- Select book sports fields, and click on apply now. Alternatively, you can book a sports field through the destinations and more application
- Choose the specific court you wish to book according to the sport you wish to play, under the list of parks, for instance, a basketball court or a sand volleyball ground.
- Then, click on the date and time slot you wish to reserve.
- Once you reserve the slot, you will receive a reference number which must be shown to the park employee when you arrive.
Points to note
- Wear appropriate sportswear on the ground
- The sports field can be reserved for one hour only. If you face any technical issues on the website, contact the call centre at 800900
- The same person can not reserve the field for more than once a week unless there are no reservations for the ground
- Eating is not allowed on the field
- If you are late by more than 15 minutes, the park management reserves the right to allocate the field to other users
- Keep the site clean, and the user must assume responsibility for damages
- The administration is not responsible for any theft, loss of belongings, or personal accidents, according to the Dubai Municipality website
- Compliance with sports field instructions is a must
Locations, timing
The sports field can be used from 8am to 11pm. However, you can not book an appointment after 10pm.
Here is a list of the parks where you can book a sports ground:
- Al Barsha Pond Park
- Al Nahda Pond Park
- Al Qouz Pond Park
- Al Twar Pond Park
- Al Barsha Second Park 1
- Al Barsha Second Park 2
- Al Barsha Second Park 3
- Al Quoz Park
- Al Barsha South Park
- Al Sufouh Park
- Al Safa Park 2
- Al Satwa Park
- Al Lyseli Park
- Al Mankhool Park
- Hor Al Anz Park
- Al Hamriyah Park
- Al Garhoud Park 1
- Al Garhoud Park 2
- Al Muhaisnah First Park
- Abu Hail Park
- Al Muhaisnah Second Park
- Oud Al Muteena First Park
- Al Mizhar First Park 1
- Al Rashidiya Park
- Nad Shama Park
- Al Mizhar Second Park
- Nad Al Hamar Park
- Mirdif Park
- Uptown Mirdif Park
- Al Warqa Third Park 1
- Jafiliya Community Facility 1
- Hatta Hill Park
- Al Awir Park
ALSO READ: