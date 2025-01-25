Dubai: Want to play football, cricket? Book a sports field for free; here's how

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Want to kick ball with friends? Want to get together for a cricket match? Or do you want to shoot some hoops with family? In Dubai, citizens and residents can book a sports field for free through the municipality website, or through the 'destinations and more' application.

The same individual can book the field no more than once a week, unless there are no reservations for the field. The ground can be reserved for slots of one hour each. Here is a guide on locations, timings, and some points to note.

Steps to apply

Visit the Dubai Municipality website. Under services, select the recreation and events category. Select book sports fields, and click on apply now. Alternatively, you can book a sports field through the destinations and more application Choose the specific court you wish to book according to the sport you wish to play, under the list of parks, for instance, a basketball court or a sand volleyball ground. Then, click on the date and time slot you wish to reserve. Once you reserve the slot, you will receive a reference number which must be shown to the park employee when you arrive.

Points to note

Wear appropriate sportswear on the ground

The sports field can be reserved for one hour only. If you face any technical issues on the website, contact the call centre at 800900

The same person can not reserve the field for more than once a week unless there are no reservations for the ground

Eating is not allowed on the field

If you are late by more than 15 minutes, the park management reserves the right to allocate the field to other users

Keep the site clean, and the user must assume responsibility for damages

The administration is not responsible for any theft, loss of belongings, or personal accidents, according to the Dubai Municipality website

Compliance with sports field instructions is a must

Locations, timing