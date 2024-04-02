Does the employer have the right to demand a sum of money if a housemaid quits before the contract ends?
Becoming a nurse in Dubai has become easier than it was a few years ago. In a city where the healthcare scene keeps expanding, demand for these frontline workers is always on the rise.
Professionals from all over the world come to work in the Emirates, with many diverse expats contributing to the healthcare sector. Unlike most jobs in the country, some nurses no longer need to have any work experience prior to applying in the UAE.
In 2022, the Ministry of Health and Prevention issued a statement to remove the two-year work experience for some nurses that was previously required to attain a license, making it easier to get a job. This was backed by the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority and the Sharjah Health Authority.
As per this law, registered and assistant nurses are no longer required to have any work experience to practice in Dubai.
On the other hand, nurses who may fall under the categories of school nurse, nurse practitioners, speciality nurses and other types can apply without any experience, ensuring they fulfil all the educational requirements along with the requirements listed below.
Here are all the requirements that need to be fulfilled for nurses to get a job without having any minimum work experience in Dubai:
