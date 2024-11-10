Dubai visa: What is the minimum salary, eligibility to sponsor family in the UAE?

The UAE has become one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for individuals and families looking to start a new chapter in life. Every year, thousands of expats come to the UAE for their career growth, and once settled, they often bring their families over, hoping to provide them with a better life.

However, if expats or residents in Dubai want to bring family members (spouse, children, and other dependents) to live with them, they must sponsor their family members for a residence visa. If you plan to sponsor your family members, here are some essential steps and requirements one must follow:

First and foremost, you must be employed, and your employer must secure a work permit and a valid residency visa — this is your pathway to working and living in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If you want to bring your family along when travelling for the first time, you can bring them on visit visas. This will allow them to stay in Dubai before you begin their residency visa process. The process of sponsoring family members is straightforward but requires following certain legal procedures.

Eligibility/criteria to sponsor Dubai visa:

Minimum salary: Expats can sponsor their families if they earn a minimum salary of Dh4,000 or Dh3,000 plus accommodation. Clearing medical fitness examination applies to all those who have completed the age of 18.

Time limit: A resident sponsor has 60 days to apply for his dependents’ residence visa after they enter the UAE under an entry permit.

Sponsoring parents: Expats must have a salary of Dh10,000 to sponsor parents. (More details below)

Profession: The type of profession is no longer a condition for an expat worker to be able to sponsor his family visas.

Housing: The sponsor must have adequate housing, whether it is a rented apartment or a villa in Dubai. Proof of accommodation may be required while processing the papers.

Employment: Expats in the UAE must be employed or own a business to sponsor family members.

Sponsoring wife and children:

An expat resident can sponsor the residence visa for his wife and children, provided he meets the sponsorship requirements outlined above. Duration of residency for the son or daughter should be the same duration as their parents' residency permit, which can be for two or three years.

To sponsor his wife, the expat must provide proof of their marital relationship by submitting an attested marriage certificate in Arabic, or one that has been officially translated into Arabic by a certified translator.

Sponsoring two wives: In specific cases, a Muslim resident may be allowed to sponsor two wives, provided he meets the terms and conditions set by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP).

Sponsoring daughters: An expat can sponsor his daughter(s) only if she is unmarried, with no age restrictions.

Sponsoring sons: A resident can sponsor his son(s) until they reach the age of 25. Sons with special needs can be sponsored without any age restrictions.

Sponsoring newborns: For babies born in the UAE, a residence visa must be applied for within 120 days of birth to avoid fines.

Sponsoring stepchildren: An expatriate resident can sponsor his stepchildren, subject to GDRFA’s conditions which include a deposit for each child and a written no-objection certificate from the biological parent. Their residence visas are valid for one year; renewable annually.

Documents required to sponsor wife, children:

When applying for sponsorship for a family member, make sure to gather all the required documents before visiting the GDRFA office or any typing centre. This will help ensure a smooth and efficient application process.

Visa application form - either online or through a registered typing office Passport copies of the wife and children Recent passport photos of the wife and children Medical clearance certificate of the wife and children above 18 years Copy of the husband's employment contract or company contract Salary certificate from the employer stating the husband’s monthly salary Attested marriage certificate Attested birth certificates for children Registered tenancy contract. For each family member, an Emirates ID application form must be submitted along with the residency visa application.

Sponsoring your parents

To sponsor their parents, the expat must meet the minimum salary requirements set by the authorities. They must also arrange medical insurance for both parents, with coverage that meets the required standards. This insurance must be renewed annually.

An expat can sponsor their parents to stay in the UAE for up to a year by paying a deposit as a guarantee for each parent, as required by the immigration authorities. This yearly visa for parents is regardless of the duration of the sponsor’s visa.

Both parents must be sponsored together; it’s not possible to sponsor only one unless specific circumstances apply. He also needs to provide proof that he is their sole support and that no one will take care of them back home.

If one parent has passed away or the parents are divorced, official documents will be required to justify sponsoring just one parent.

How to apply for visa:

To sponsor a family member for residency in the UAE, the expat can apply online through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) for Dubai, or through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICA) for all other emirates.

Applicants can also visit the nearest Amer Centre or typing centres to apply for a residence permit.

How much is the visa fee?

Once the application is submitted, you will be required to pay the visa processing fees.

The family visa fees in the UAE can vary depending on the emirate and the type of visa. For Dubai, according to the GDRFA website, the fees for a family visa are typically as follows:

Residence permit fee: Dh200

Extra charge :

Knowledge fee: Dh10

Innovation fee: Dh10

Fee inside the country: Dh500

Delivery: Dh20

Note: The issuance fee increases by Dh100 annually whenever the residency is over two years.

According to ICP website: Application fees: Dh100

Issuance fees: Dh100 for each year

eChannel services fee: Dh100 Medical test centres and cost: Once the family visa application is approved by the authorities, family members over the age of 18 are required to undergo a medical fitness test. This test screens for various contagious diseases, including HIV, AIDS screening, tuberculosis, leprosy, Hepatitis B, C. The test results must be submitted in order to proceed with the residency visa process for the family members. Emirates Health Services (EHS) test centres in Dubai: Al Nahda Centre, Salah El Deen Centre, Ibn Battuta Centre, Al Khubaisi Centre, Dragon Mart 2 Centre, Al Baraha Smart Centre. The fee for the medical fitness test, according to EHS for Category A (employees, companies, and workers), is Dh260. For Category B Men (working in hair and beauty salons, health clubs, health facilities), is Dh310. For Category C Women (baby nannies, domestic servants and the like, nursery and kindergarten supervisors, workers in hair and beauty salons, health clubs and health facilities), is Dh360. Emirates ID: Only after clearing the medical examination can the applicant move forward with obtaining the Emirates ID and having the residency visa stamped in their passport. You can apply for a new Emirates ID card through the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Authority (ICP) or at accredited typing centres across the UAE. For first-time applicants, it is necessary to visit an ICP or a government service centre in person to provide biometric details. You will also need to complete an application form, which is available online on the ICP website and through their mobile app. The cost of getting an Emirates ID is Dh370. An additional fees of Dh150 for urgent service, which are carried out at customer happiness centres. Validity and renewal of residence visa: Family residency visas are usually tied to the sponsor's visa status and can be issued for periods ranging from one to three years. When it's time to renew the visa, it's crucial to start the process well before the expiration date to avoid any penalties or overstaying fines. The renewal process is similar to the initial application. Staying informed about any changes to residency and visa regulations is crucial. In the UAE, the GDRFA and the ICP are the primary authorities overseeing visa and residency matters. ALSO READ: Dubai Golden Visa for gamers: How to apply, eligibility criteria; all you need to know UAE Golden Visa for employees earning Dh30,000: Eligibility criteria, application process UAE: Hiring employees for a mainland company? Guidelines for work permit, contract, sponsorship