Dubai: Travelling soon? Get free police protection for your home; how to apply

Installing CCTV or motion sensor cameras, locking doors and windows, and keeping lights on are other ways to protect your property

by

Ajanta Paul
Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

Planning to go on a holiday but worried about leaving your house unattended? Ensuring your property's safety while travelling is paramount.

Installing CCTV or motion sensor cameras, securely locking doors and windows, and keeping lights on are obvious ways to protect your property from burglars. However, did you know you could also seek help from the Dubai Police for home security?

It is a free preventative security service to protect the homes while residents are on vacation, inside or outside the country or while travelling for other reasons. This service allows villa residents to use patrols available in neighbourhoods to monitor their homes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents can even sign up just before departing the country by completing registration at the airport. Additionally, one can register with the smart home security app while outside Dubai. To get started, download the Dubai Police smart home security app, sign up for the home security service, and enter details such as your home location and time of travel. Dubai Police will then dispatch patrols to check on your home regularly while you are away.

Required information

  • Applicant’s Emirates ID number
  • Valid Email ID
  • Mobile phone number
  • Makani number
  • Villa number
  • Travel details (Departure and Arrival dates)
  • Communication details in case of emergency (name, mobile phone number)

Steps to get the service

  • Fill up application form
  • Attach requirements
  • Submit request
  • Receive transaction number via SMS and Email to follow-up on request

Terms and condition

  • The residence should be in Dubai
  • The residence should be a house (villa) not apartment
  • All windows and entrances should be locked
  • Wardrobes and safes where valuables are stored should not be unsealed
  • Valuable jewellery and money should be deposited in safe boxes in banks
  • Car keys or that of any transport should not be in easily accessible places to avoid theft

Service channels

  • Dubai Police Application
  • Website www.dubaipolice.gov.ae
  • Smart Police Stations SPS

Ajanta Paul

