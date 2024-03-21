Dubai: Travelling soon? Get free police protection for your home; how to apply

If you are not up for the long drive to Muscat or hesitant to shell out for a one-hour flight, you could opt for some budget-friendly buses
Planning to go on a holiday but worried about leaving your house unattended? Ensuring your property's safety while travelling is paramount.
Installing CCTV or motion sensor cameras, securely locking doors and windows, and keeping lights on are obvious ways to protect your property from burglars. However, did you know you could also seek help from the Dubai Police for home security?
It is a free preventative security service to protect the homes while residents are on vacation, inside or outside the country or while travelling for other reasons. This service allows villa residents to use patrols available in neighbourhoods to monitor their homes.
Residents can even sign up just before departing the country by completing registration at the airport. Additionally, one can register with the smart home security app while outside Dubai. To get started, download the Dubai Police smart home security app, sign up for the home security service, and enter details such as your home location and time of travel. Dubai Police will then dispatch patrols to check on your home regularly while you are away.
