Dubai: Transporting passengers in bus, luxury vehicle between emirates? Here's how to get permit

Transporting passengers in buses and luxury vehicles from Dubai to other emirates without a permit can get you a fine of up to Dh20,000

Published: Sun 22 Dec 2024, 3:19 PM

Companies can rent buses and luxury vehicles to transport passengers from Dubai to other emirates and back and forth in the UAE.

The Roads and Transport Authority offers a digital permit which allows companies to transport passengers in vehicles that are not licensed in Dubai. This comes under the Naqel services offered by the transport authority.

The validity period for companies wishing to transport passengers via buses and luxury vehicles differs. Those applying for bus transportation can get a permit for one week, one month, six months and a year. Those applying for transportation through luxury vehicles, can apply for one month to one year.

From documents to crucial requirements, here is how passengers can apply for a permit.

Documents required

Applicants need to provide the following documents while applying on the RTA's website.

  • Copy of the valid vehicle ownership
  • Copy of the contract between the company and the other party
  • Copy of the trade licence
  • Copy of the driver’s driving licence
  • Personal photo of the driver

Fees

Vehicle fees

The fees for transporting passengers by bus differs on the basis of the number of commuters.

If there are between 15 to 27 passengers on the bus, then it costs Dh100 for a week. For a month, it will cost Dh225. For six months, it costs Dh1,000. Lastly, it costs Dh2,000 for a year.

If there are between 28 and 50 passengers on the bus, then it costs Dh150 for a week. For a month, it costs Dh275. For six months, it costs Dh1,500. For a year, it costs Dh2,500.

If there are at least 51 passengers in a bus, then it costs Dh200 for a week. It costs Dh350 for a month. For a six month period, it costs Dh1,800. For a year, it costs Dh3,000.

In the case of renting luxury vehicles for transportation purposes to other emirates, it costs Dh300 for one month. This is renewable. To amend the permit, applicants are required to pay Dh120.

Drivers permit fees

Apart from the vehicle fees, applicants also need to get a drivers permit.

To attain a heavy bus driver permit, it costs Dh45 for a month, Dh250 for 6 months, and Dh500 for a year.

To get a luxury vehicle driver permit for other emirates, it costs Dh200.

Process

The entire process to get a permit can be done though RTA's website.

  • Customers need to firstly make an account on the authority's website.
  • Select the 'Business and Corporate Services' / 'Naqel Service' after receiving the approval and activating the account.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • After reviewing, RTA will send a SMS and email to the customer with the approval or rejection.
  • After getting an approval, the customer receives an SMS and e-mail with the payment notice.
  • The customer will then get an email with the permit details and the payment receipt.

Requirements

Companies must adhere by the following to apply for the permit.

  • Companies must specify the routes and the pick up and drop off points inside the emirate for rented buses.
  • Companies must create an account on RTA's website to apply for the permit.
  • Passengers can be picked up by luxury vehicles only from Dubai airports.
  • The driver must have a permit from the Drivers' Affairs Department.
  • The company and driver must be authorised in their emirate before applying for the permit.
  • The number of contracts with beneficiary companies must not exceed four.

Important things to remember

  • Buses from other emirates are not allowed to pick up and drop off passengers from Dubai airports. Buses are only allowed to pick up and drop off passengers inside Dubai (excluding airports) and also in places specified on Naqel system by the company.
  • The company has the right to specify two locations for each contract. Each company also has the right to have four contracts, whether for the same company or for different companies.
  • Transporting passengers in luxury vehicles without a permit can get you a fine of Dh20,000. Transporting passengers in buses in Dubai without obtaining a permit can get you a fine of Dh10,000.
  • Luxury vehicles that have permits are allowed to pick up and drop off passengers from Dubai airports only.
  • Before applying for the permit, drivers must own an occupational card.
  • If a permit is expired, then the company must request for a new permit.
  • In case the company changes, then an amendment can be made to the current permit.
  • Customers cannot apply for the vehicle permit and a driver's occupational permit at the same time. They must first have a valid vehicle permit to apply for the permit.

